The Casa Verde Photovoltaic Program is being relaunched: what are the conditions and how can you get the money – News by sources

The Environment Fund Administration announces that the Photovoltaic House Green Program application will be unlocked on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. Applicants can choose an installer. “In the shortest time, 90,000 households in Romania will benefit from a lower bill for electricity”, said the Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet.

“The application of the Program regarding the installation of photovoltaic panel systems for the production of electricity, in order to cover the consumption requirements and deliver the surplus to the national grid – Casa Verde Fotovoltaice will be unlocked starting from 23.01.2024, at 10.00 a.m.”, the Fund Administration sent for the Environment, in a press release.

The cited source specified that applicants who did not select an installer until the date of the suspension of the Program, have a maximum of 90 days to select a validated installer, through the application made available by AFM at www.afm.ro.

“Within the application, the complete list of installers validated by the Environment Fund Administration will be available. In this term, the selected installers have the obligation to analyze the documents uploaded by the applicant as well as to approve the eligible applicants, under the conditions and terms established by the Financing Guide of the Program regarding the installation of photovoltaic panel systems for the production of electricity, in order to cover the consumption needs and delivery of the surplus in the national network, approved by the Order of the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests no. 1063/2023”, the AFM also transmitted.

The institution specifies that, in the case of requests to return to the “under compliance and eligibility verification” status, determined by the erroneous resolution applied by the installers in the application, following the analysis of the documents uploaded by the applicant, a deadline of a maximum of 5 days calculated from the date of 23.01.2024, during which the installers are obliged to remedy these situations.

90,000 beneficiaries

The Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet, wrote on Facebook that, “in the shortest time, 90,000 households in Romania will benefit from a lower electricity bill, producing, at the same time, clean energy, without emissions and pollution”.

“If we add the approximately 100,000 potential beneficiaries from the 2024 edition of the program, when we have a record budget of 2 billion lei, but also other funding programs from the Government, we can say that, indeed, 2024 will be the year of prosumers in Romania”, the minister of the Maidului transmitted.

