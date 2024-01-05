The case of Ferma Dacilor: The complex complained that it had problems with the electricity even though it was illegally connected to the network / What the electricity distributor discovered on the spot – ANRE details

#case #Ferma #Dacilor #complex #complained #problems #electricity #illegally #connected #network #electricity #distributor #discovered #spot #ANRE #details

The electricity installations of Ferme Dacilor were so undersized that it was necessary to build a new transformer station to cover the entire consumption requirement, according to a response from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) to HotNews.ro’s request. The representatives of the guesthouse filed complaints with ANRE, even though they were connected illegally.

The Dacian farm after the fire Photo: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda

ANRE says that it received complaints from the representatives of the guesthouse, in May, regarding the existence of voltage fluctuations in the network and asked the energy distributor in the area, DEER (formerly Electrica Distribucie), to check the situation.

DEER discovered that the guest house was actually getting its power from a point of consumption 650 meters away, which had a water pump permit and connection certificate for a residential house with photovoltaic panels, when in fact it needed of an entire transformer station to cover its consumption.

The Dacian farm is powered by a 650-meter cable

In the response to HotNews.ro, ANRE specifies that it received a complaint, in May 2023, from Alina Florentina Cealâcu, formulated on behalf of the company Ferma Dacilor Production, complaining about inconveniences caused by the low voltage level at the place of consumption in Gura Vadului commune, Tohani township, Main street no. 76B.

ANRE asked the distributor in that area, DEER, to urgently take the necessary measures to ensure the quality of electricity distributed at that point of consumption and to monitor the voltage curve for at least seven days, then to send ANRE and the plaintiff the results of the monitoring.

On June 28, DEER informed ANRE and the plaintiff that the energy supply to that place of consumption is made through a three-phase connection, connected to the low-voltage electrical network according to a technical connection notice issued in 2014 for the objective “water pump ”, connected to the Tohan Sat substation, the approved power being 8 kW.

DEER stated that, on May 29, 2023, it issued a connection certificate for the objective “housing plus photovoltaic power plant”, the power being also 8 kW. Although the connection certificate stated that the connection of other users is not allowed, the farm is supplied from here through a 650-meter-long installation.

Furthermore, DEER showed that the farm had submitted a request to connect to the grid in 2022 for a new place of consumption, i.e. an agro-tourist guesthouse, but in order to cover the consumption needs, it was necessary to build a new transformer station.

The electrical voltage values ​​in the network in the area were normal

The distributor also sent the regulatory authority that it checked the voltage values ​​in the Tohani Sat station, and they were within normal limits.

At the same time, ANRE states that it did not receive any petitions or complaints from residents of the area regarding possible fluctuations in the electric voltage between November and December 2023.

The victims didn’t stand a chance

And the prosecutors handling the case argued that the hostel operated by systematically breaking the law.

The chances that the victims of the fire at “Ferma Dacilor” could be saved were almost non-existent, given the many problems that the guesthouse had, which was connected to the electricity supply network from a water pump owned by an individual. having a power of 8.00 Kw, insufficient to support a boarding house, the prosecutors say in the document with the arrest proposal.

Businessman Cornel Dinicu, who founded and ran the Ferma Dacilor tourist complex, claimed that the fire – in which eight people died – was set intentionally.

A preventive arrest warrant was issued in his name, which the businessman contested.