The case of the downed Il-76 continues to complicate, Erdogan signed Sweden’s NATO accession – Our war news on Friday

Regarding the Russian Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod area, Ukrainian intelligence said that Russian officials were supposed to be on the military transport plane, but the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prohibited them from boarding it at the last minute. In the meantime, the Russian authorities released information according to which the disaster was caused by a missile launched from Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the ratification document for Sweden’s NATO accession, thereby completing the ratification process in Turkey. Now we just have to wait for the Hungarian parliament.

Cover image credit: Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images

