The case of the hand found on a vacant lot in Argeş: The young man suspected of killing his father was arrested. He is a sportsman, practicing martial arts

The man suspected of killing his father, whose hand was found last month on a vacant lot in Argeş county, was arrested on Saturday evening. The man’s body was not found, instead his clothes were discovered in a ravine, approximately two kilometers from the place where his right hand was found, at the beginning of December last year. Prosecutors say the crime most likely took place between November 18 and 19, 2023.

The judges in Braşov issued, on Saturday evening, a warrant for preventive arrest in the name of the 25-year-old suspected of having killed his father, carried the body from Braşov to Argeş county and left it there, the victim’s hand being found, in December, on a vacant lot with animal bite marks on it. The suspect did not contest the decision, informs News.ro.

The prosecutors from Braşov, who took over the case from those from Argeş, say that the victim’s death took place between November 18-19, 2023 and was violent.

“We suspect that the mode of operation was an aggressive one, by applying MMA-type procedures, because the son was or is a practitioner of this type of sport. We are going to clarify these elements. MMA-type proceedings include strangulation, but at this moment, not having a lot of data, it is a suspicion”, said Adrian Radu, chief prosecutor of the Package attached to the Braşov Court, on Saturday.

The prosecutor explained that the identity of the author “emerged with greater certainty” during the Friday, when the suspect was detained. The man’s body was not found, his clothes being found in a ravine, two kilometers from the place where, in December, the victim’s right arm was found. The murdered man was identified by fingerprints, as he was in the database of the authorities because he had been criminally convicted.

The prosecutor also says that new investigations will be carried out in the field, given that information appeared on Friday regarding the place where the lifeless body of the victim was taken.

“At the moment we have no indications that it was dismembered, what was found in the victim’s body indicates the action of wild animals rather than a dismemberment”, specified Adrian Radu.

We remind you that, last December, the police announced that remains of a human hand were found in an uninhabited area of ​​Dragoslavele, Argeş county, showing traces of animal bites. The police opened an investigation and established that it is a 53-year-old man from Bucharest, with a criminal record.