The case of the Il-76 that crashed in Russia is getting more and more complicated – Ukraine is looking for those responsible

According to the statement, the investigation of the Ukrainian criminal code to violate the laws and customs of war was initiated on the basis of the relevant indictment. The security service is now taking a series of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the plane crash. “The preliminary investigation is ongoing,” they added.

The Il-76 plane crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, with 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, a crew of six and three escorts, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Moscow accuses the Ukrainian army of shooting down the plane with a missile, but the Ukrainian side did not admit this, nor that a missile hit caused the plane to crash.

Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Radio Liberty of Ukraine: according to intelligence reports, Russian officials were supposed to be on the military transport planebut the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented them from boarding it at the last minute. After the plane crashed, only five bodies were taken to the local morgue. According to him, the Ukrainian intelligence learned about this after the plane crash. He added that the Russian rescue specialists were not allowed to inspect the accident site.

Cover image: the Il-76MD transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force in 2022. Front page illustration, source: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More Interesting News