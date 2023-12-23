The case of Youtuber refusing to return dog was successfully resolved. Dog owner Mr. Zeng reunited with Shiba Inu Duoduo

#case #Youtuber #refusing #return #dog #successfully #resolved #Dog #owner #Zeng #reunited #Shiba #Inu #Duoduo

[Animal News]Hiking Youtuber “Herman Boots Article” rescued the Shiba Inu “Duo Duo” in Tai Mo Shan earlier. Later, he refused to return the dog to the owner, Mr. Tsang, which caused a disturbance. The incident was successfully resolved yesterday. Herman and his girlfriend Miss Ouyang reached a consensus with Mr. Zeng at the police station to return Duoduo and reunite Mr. Zeng with Duoduo. Both parties issued separate statements today. In the statement, Mr. Zeng expressed his gratitude to all parties for their attention and that he could finally be reunited with his dog Dongzhi and his family. “In the future, I hope you can give everyone involved a little more space. I hope Duoduo can live happily as always.” Life.” In their statements, Herman and Ms. Ouyang apologized for not returning the dogs without fully understanding the incident. They also stated that both parties agreed to keep in contact, and Mr. Zeng also promised to improve the way the four Shiba Inu dogs were raised.

The incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. on December 18. Herman saw a Shiba Inu with a collar running wildly on the road in Tai Mo Shan Chuan Long. He rescued the Shiba Inu and searched for the owner online. The owner, Mr. Tsang, called Herman’s girlfriend the next day. Ms. Ouyang, Herman and Ms. Ouyang later refused to return the dog because Mr. Zeng had a bad attitude and left the dog half-free. Since the chip did not have the dog owner registration information, when Ms. Ouyang inquired with the Fisheries and Conservation Department on the day of rescuing the dog, Yu Yu The staff of the Department of Environmental Protection suggested registering as a microchip dog owner. Mr. Zeng once called the police for help, and the police classified it as a “lost animal” case. The incident caused a stir on the Internet, with many netizens criticizing Herman for stealing the dog. Some netizens also accused Mr. Zeng of being irresponsible for letting dogs out of the house.

After the police intervened to mediate, Herman and Ms. Ouyang reached a consensus with Mr. Zeng yesterday and returned Duoduo to Mr. Zeng. After four days of harassment, Mr. Zeng finally reunited with his dog.

Both sides issued separate statements today. Mr. Zeng said in the statement that he sincerely thanked all parties for their help in resolving the incident quickly and smoothly. “The dogs can be reunited as a family in the winter solstice. It is really thanks to the attention of all the enthusiastic citizens.” He said that he would handle the dog license well. To prevent similar incidents from happening again, we sincerely apologize for the trouble caused by this incident.

Mr. Zeng thanked Ms. Ouyang and Mr. Li for temporarily taking care of Duoduo’s daily life and food these days, and has paid all of Duoduo’s medical expenses. He also said that the incident has come to an end and hopes that all criticism will stop here. He also reminded everyone to reject any false and untrue comments when expressing opinions. Please also pay attention to whether you will violate the law and do not “bottom up” to avoid getting into trouble.

Herman and Ms. Ouyang apologized for the incident in a statement: “We also have some shortcomings, such as not returning the dog without fully understanding the incident. We sincerely apologize for the incident. Mr. Tsang has also paid Duo Duo’s medical expenses totaling HK$3,260 and Retrieve the needed medicine. The two of us just rescued Duoduo out of a kind heart. We are not the “dog thieves” as rumored on the Internet. “

The statement stated that Mr. Tsang promised to improve the way he raised the four Shiba Inu dogs. They also suggested to Mr. Tsang that the dogs at home should be vaccinated against rabies, renew their licenses on time, have dog collar tags with contact information, and put the dogs in the house before driving. Gates and will not engage in stocking behavior. Witnessed by the police, Ms. Ouyang had changed the dog license holder information at the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, and Mr. Tsang became a legal dog license holder.

The statement said: “The two parties will now maintain contact and reach a consensus because everyone loves Duoduo and hopes that Duoduo will have a safe and happy living environment.”

The full statement of the dog owner, Mr. Zeng:

“The disturbance lasted for several days, and Duoduo left home on December 18, 2023. By the winter solstice on December 22, 2023, he successfully returned home and was finally able to reunite as a family.

I sincerely thank all parties for their assistance, which enabled the incident to be resolved quickly and smoothly. I have always hoped that Duoduo can go home as soon as possible. I would like to thank all parties again for their attention to the incident.

Dogs can be reunited as a family during the winter solstice, thanks to the attention of enthusiastic citizens.

Once again, I would like to thank people from all walks of life for their concern and love for Duoduo. I hope you can give everyone involved and Duoduo a little more space in the future. I hope that Duoduo can live happily as always.

We would like to thank netizens for their messages and opinions. We also remind you to reject any false or inaccurate comments when expressing your opinions. When you are concerned about Duo Duo, please also pay attention to whether you will violate the law and do not “bottom up” to avoid getting into trouble.

We promise to handle the dog license issue well to prevent similar disputes from happening again. We are deeply sorry for the trouble caused by this incident.

We are also very grateful to the lost search group, Hong Kong Animal News and other media and platforms for their reports and assistance, as well as netizens for their messages and opinions.

We would like to thank Ms. Ouyang and Mr. Li for temporarily taking care of Duoduo’s daily living and food these days. We have paid all of Duoduo’s medical expenses to Miss Ouyang.

The incident has come to an end, and I hope all the criticism will end here. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy life! “

The full statement of Youtuber Herman and his girlfriend Ms. Ouyang:

“Statement on Chuanlong’s lost Shiba Inu

We discussed a solution at Tsuen Wan Police Station on December 22. With the assistance of the police, we obtained a satisfactory solution to both parties. The incident was successfully concluded. We would also like to thank everyone for their attention and concern.

The original dog owner, Tsang Sang, received a medical receipt and a certificate containing the chip number. In addition, Tsang Sang also promised to improve the way the four Shiba Inu dogs were raised. We also provide recommendations on rabies vaccinations for dogs at home and renewal of licenses on time, collar dog tags with contact information, keeping dogs in the house before turning on the brakes, and refraining from free-ranging behavior, etc. So on the same day, under the witness of the police, I went to the New Territories South Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department to change the dog license holder’s information. The current legal dog license holder is Zeng Sheng.

In addition, we also learned from the Tsang family that there was a misunderstanding during the phone conversation that day, and there was no extortion or suspected theft of the dog Duo Duo. There are also areas where we have fallen short, such as not returning the dog without fully understanding the incident and sincerely apologizing for the incident. Tsang Sheng has also paid Duoduo’s medical expenses totaling HK$3,260 and received the necessary medicines. The two of us just helped Duoduo out of a kind heart. He is not a “dog thief” as rumored on the Internet. We would like to thank the Tsang family for their understanding and the understanding of all parties involved in achieving a peaceful resolution to the incident. This incident allows us to seek more and better ways to help if we encounter similar incidents again.

Now the two parties will keep in touch and reach a consensus because everyone loves Duoduo and hopes that Duoduo will have a safe and happy living environment.

We will reserve the right to pursue all legal actions involving “bottoming”, phone harassment, and intimidation on the Internet. We also apologize to our family, friends, and former companies who were unreasonably implicated in this incident.

I would like to once again thank you all for your attention and concern. I hope you will give me space and refrain from making more comments on the Internet. I wish you all a happy Christmas and progress in the New Year.

Sincerely, Ms. Herman Ouyang”

