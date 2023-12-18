«The cases surpass the flu, 55% of requests come from the virus»

#cases #surpass #flu #requests #virus

«In our clinics we are seeing many more cases of Covid, with an ‘overtaking’ on the flu. We can estimate that 55% of the acute pathologies that come to our observation concern Sars-Cov-2 against which vaccine requests are also growing significantly. A little less than 40% concerns theinfluenza, the remainder the other infections that are circulating.” This is the picture drawn by Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg). «The lower incidence of influenza is probably linked to the fact that there has been greater adherence to vaccination against the seasonal virus», he adds.

Covid: boom in doctor visits

«These are weeks – continues the union leader – of intense work for family doctors also because Covid worries patients more than the flu which is considered more ‘ordinary’ by the patient and, for this reason, even with the same number of cases, the pressure on doctors is increasing”, specifies Scotti, who however says he is optimistic about the Christmas holidays: “If this week the spread of the virus were to slow down, with the expected arrival of less rigid temperatures, and schools will be closed without meteorological aspects that complicate matters, it is likely that there could be a better Christmas than what was expected.”

