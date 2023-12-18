«The cases surpass the flu, 55% of requests come from the virus»

#cases #surpass #flu #requests #virus

«In our clinics we are seeing many more cases of Covid, with an ‘overtaking’ on the flu. We can estimate that 55% of the acute pathologies that come to our observation concern Sars-Cov-2 against which vaccine requests are also growing significantly. A little less than 40% concerns theinfluenza, the remainder the other infections that are circulating.” This is the picture drawn by Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg). «The lower incidence of influenza is probably linked to the fact that there has been greater adherence to vaccination against the seasonal virus», he adds.

Covid: boom in doctor visits

«These are weeks – continues the union leader – of intense work for family doctors also because Covid worries patients more than the flu which is considered more ‘ordinary’ by the patient and, for this reason, even with the same number of cases, the pressure on doctors is increasing”, specifies Scotti, who however says he is optimistic about the Christmas holidays: “If this week the spread of the virus were to slow down, with the expected arrival of less rigid temperatures, and schools will be closed without meteorological aspects that complicate matters, it is likely that there could be a better Christmas than what was expected.”

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

Also Read:  Slimming drug semaglutide (Ozempic) declared a scientific breakthrough of 2023, but it is not the solution against obesity

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
After 5 surgeries, doctor who survived attack in Rio talks about recovery ‘a long process’
Posted on
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News