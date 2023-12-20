The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament

#category #drivers #license #valid #types #motorcycles #law #adopted #deputies #returned #Iohannis #parliament

The driving license category B will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles, if the license holder is 24 years old and the license issued for category B was obtained at least three years ago, according to a law adopted on Tuesday by deputies and which goes to promulgation. The law was also voted by the Parliament in June, but it was returned for re-examination by the President Klaus Iohannis.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this law.

What the normative act provides, adopted with 281 votes “for” and 1 against:

“The driving licenses issued for category B are also valid for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cm3, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1.

The license holders must be at least 24 years old, the license for category B obtained for at least three years and provide proof of completion of 10 hours of practical training in an authorized vehicle driver training unit”, the draft law states review

The certificate obtained is registered in the National Register of Learners managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is sent electronically to the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate entries in the National Register of Driving Licenses and Registered Vehicles “.

The law – which has been reexamined – is going to be promulgated, writes Agerpres.

The law was also adopted by the Parliament in June, but was returned by Klaus Iohannis for re-examination, to be correlated with all existing regulations.

Some of the arguments in the president’s request for reconsideration: