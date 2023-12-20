The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament

#category #drivers #license #valid #types #motorcycles #law #adopted #deputies #returned #Iohannis #parliament
The driving license category B will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles, if the license holder is 24 years old and the license issued for category B was obtained at least three years ago, according to a law adopted on Tuesday by deputies and which goes to promulgation. The law was also voted by the Parliament in June, but it was returned for re-examination by the President Klaus Iohannis.
The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this law.
What the normative act provides, adopted with 281 votes “for” and 1 against:
- “The driving licenses issued for category B are also valid for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cm3, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1.
- The license holders must be at least 24 years old, the license for category B obtained for at least three years and provide proof of completion of 10 hours of practical training in an authorized vehicle driver training unit”, the draft law states review
- The certificate obtained is registered in the National Register of Learners managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is sent electronically to the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate entries in the National Register of Driving Licenses and Registered Vehicles “.
The law – which has been reexamined – is going to be promulgated, writes Agerpres.
The law was also adopted by the Parliament in June, but was returned by Klaus Iohannis for re-examination, to be correlated with all existing regulations.
Some of the arguments in the president’s request for reconsideration:
- “By disregarding the rules of legislative technique, the adopted rules contravene the constitutional jurisprudence, generating at the same time a significant impact in the development of some social relations, with implications on the safety of traffic on public roads and, implicitly, the protection of the fundamental rights to life and physical integrity provided for by art. 22 of the Constitution (…)
- Also, according to the rule introduced by the law under review, the driver must “prove the completion of 10 hours of practical training at an authorized driver training unit”.
- Given that, according to the regulations in force, the categories of vehicles that can be driven on public roads clearly result from the type of license issued and the categories of vehicles registered in it, it is unclear how exactly the proof of completion of the 10 hours of training will be made practice and whether this proof must be physically held and presented in the event of a control, by each driver of vehicles, together with the driving license.
- (…) Thus, without questioning the appropriateness of adopting the legislative solution, we appreciate that, for the efficient application of the rules related to traffic safety on public roads, it is necessary to clarify the legislator’s intention to grant the right to the holders of driving licenses issued for the category B to drive only motorcycles with automatic transmission of category A1.
- Last but not least, given the importance of traffic safety on public roads and the need for legislative stability and predictability, which would enable both the addressees of the law and those who apply it to adjust their behavior accordingly, we believe that legislative interventions in this field they must be coherent, unitary and as little fragmented as possible. For example, during the current year, GEO no. 195/2002 was amended and/or supplemented by several laws, and currently, in the parliamentary procedure, there are numerous other legislative initiatives aimed at this normative act”.