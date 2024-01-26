The category of Romanians who could avoid paying taxes on buildings. List of conditions to be met

#category #Romanians #avoid #paying #taxes #buildings #List #conditions #met

A category of Romanians could be exempted from paying the tax on buildings and land, for a period of three years.

Good news is coming for some Romanians who could avoid paying the tax on buildings and land.

An important draft decision is on the agenda of the January 29 meeting.

A draft decision, on the agenda of the Ploiești Local Council, provides for the exemption from paying the tax on buildings and land, for the period 2024-2026, for certain economic agents.

The measure would apply only under certain conditions, if the project is approved.

In order to benefit from de minimis aid, economic agents must cumulatively meet several conditions:

– commercial companies could benefit from tax exemption on buildings and land if they operate in an industrial park

– to carry out economic activity

– if the total amount of de minimis aid over a period of three consecutive fiscal years (two previous fiscal years and the current fiscal year) does not exceed the equivalent in lei of a maximum of 200,000 euros/applicant (100,000 euros/applicant in the case of applicants carrying out transportation of goods on account of third parties or against cost), regardless of the source of financing

– if the applicant is part of a sole enterprise, to verify the fulfillment of this criterion, de minimis aid granted to sole enterprises will be taken into account

– presents a feasibility study and investment plan for which it requests financing, highlighting the eligible expenses

– does not fall into the category of enterprises in difficulty, effective from August 1, 2014

– no state aid recovery decision was issued against them or, if such a decision was issued, it was executed and the claim was fully recovered.

According to the estimates made by the local authorities in Ploiești, during the three years, the total aid granted would be around 650,000 euros, respectively 3,233,490 lei, broken down into the years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

In the period 2014-2023, 12 economic agents benefited from de minimis aid, the value granted being 5,972,309 lei, representing a building and land tax exemption, according to observatorulph.ro.