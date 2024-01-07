The category of Romanians who will pay more in 2024 for car and housing tax

#category #Romanians #pay #car #housing #tax

It is not for nothing that more and more Romanians flee to the countryside because of the high costs they have in the big cities. The year 2024 brings higher fees and taxes for several categories of Romanians.

In relation to the inflation rate calculated by the INS for 2022, equal to 13.8%, all taxes paid by Romanians this year will be significantly higher. Starting in January 2024, the payments to local authorities, in the form of fees and taxes, will be indexed by 13.8%, in relation to the inflation rate in 2022. Punctual, we will see the highest price increase in recent years.

For a studio apartment, the tax increases from 144 lei to 180 lei per year. In the case of a two-room apartment, the taxes reach over 240 lei, and for a 3-room apartment, more than 350 lei per year. And if you have a big house, a 4-room apartment, then the annual tax will exceed 500 lei.

Plus, people who own a car will be out of pocket for it as well. Car ownership tax will increase in relation to engine power. Punctual, in the case of a car with a 1600 cubic centimeter engine, the tax is increased by 24 lei.

Because taxes vary from one town hall to another, being set at the local level, in Timișoara, for example, you pay 230 lei for a three-room apartment. For powerful cars, you can expect an average jump of 40-45 lei more. On the other hand, in Oradea, taxes increase by a significantly more reasonable 7%, compared to the almost double national average of 13.8%.