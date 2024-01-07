The cause could be disturbed sleep in middle age

#disturbed #sleep #middle #age

Study author Dr. Yue Leng from the University of California, San Francisco, says: “Our results suggest that the quality, not the quantity, of sleep is most important for cognitive health in middle age.” Understanding the connection between sleep and cognition is crucial to recognizing sleep problems as a risk factor for certain diseases. These primarily include dementia and Alzheimer’s.

526 people with an average age of 40 years took part in the experiment over a period of 11 years. The researchers examined the participants’ sleep duration and quality using activity monitors temporarily placed on the subjects’ wrists. The test subjects also recorded their sleep and wake-up times in a sleep diary and filled out questionnaires on sleep quality. They also completed a series of memory and thinking tests.

The researchers examined so-called sleep fragmentation, which measures repeated short interruptions in sleep. Ten years later, of the 175 people with the most disturbed sleep, 44 people had poor cognitive performance. In contrast, only 10 of the 176 people with the least disturbed sleep had poor test results.

“Further research is needed to assess the connection between sleep disorders and cognition at different stages of life,” says Leng. It should also be determined whether there are critical periods of life in which sleep is more closely linked to cognition. In the future, new options for preventing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in later life could be addressed.