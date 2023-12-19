The cause of Alzheimer’s may be coming from inside your mouth

#Alzheimers #coming #mouth

According to many scientific studies conducted in recent years, the cause of Alzheimer’s may be hidden inside your mouth.

According to scientific studies, it has been determined that the main cause of Alzheimer’s disease is an infection.

According to studies, it was revealed that this disease is also an infectious disease. According to the results of a study conducted in 2019, what causes the disease may be in the mouth.

This study stunned the entire scientific world as it suggested what may be one of the most definitive clues yet to the bacterial culprit behind Alzheimer’s: gum disease.

In a paper led by senior author Jan Potempa, a microbiologist at the University of Louisville, researchers discovered the pathogens behind chronic periodontitis (aka gum disease) in the brains of deceased Alzheimer’s patients.

Thereupon, the researchers took the study further and found that there was a link between oral infections and Alzheimer’s in their experiments on mice.

In the research, a situation emerged that surprised the researchers. Accordingly, they detected these toxic gum pains in the brains of people who died without being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It was stated that the reason why this was interesting for the researchers was also because they found an answer to a question they were looking for an answer to. It was not known whether gum disease caused Alzheimer’s or whether patients did not pay attention to oral care because of Alzheimer’s. In this way, it was revealed that gum diseases cause Alzheimer’s disease.