The cause of Alzheimer’s may be coming from inside your mouth

#Alzheimers #coming #mouth

According to many scientific studies conducted in recent years, the cause of Alzheimer’s may be hidden inside your mouth.

According to scientific studies, it has been determined that the main cause of Alzheimer’s disease is an infection.

According to studies, it was revealed that this disease is also an infectious disease. According to the results of a study conducted in 2019, what causes the disease may be in the mouth.

This study stunned the entire scientific world as it suggested what may be one of the most definitive clues yet to the bacterial culprit behind Alzheimer’s: gum disease.

In a paper led by senior author Jan Potempa, a microbiologist at the University of Louisville, researchers discovered the pathogens behind chronic periodontitis (aka gum disease) in the brains of deceased Alzheimer’s patients.

Thereupon, the researchers took the study further and found that there was a link between oral infections and Alzheimer’s in their experiments on mice.

In the research, a situation emerged that surprised the researchers. Accordingly, they detected these toxic gum pains in the brains of people who died without being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It was stated that the reason why this was interesting for the researchers was also because they found an answer to a question they were looking for an answer to. It was not known whether gum disease caused Alzheimer’s or whether patients did not pay attention to oral care because of Alzheimer’s. In this way, it was revealed that gum diseases cause Alzheimer’s disease.

Also Read:  5 foods you need to eat

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Posted on
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Posted on
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News