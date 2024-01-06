The cause of sudden infant death explained?

#sudden #infant #death #explained

American researchers believe they have managed to better explain the cause of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a mysterious illness which is characterized by the death of healthy babies in their sleep.

Typically associated with young babies younger than six months, sudden death syndrome is used to describe the death of an infant who has stopped breathing after falling asleep, for no apparent medical reason. A certain number of cases, however, concern children over one year old and are then qualified as “unexplainable sudden death during childhood”, a phenomenon which affects approximately 400 children per year in the United States.

In an attempt to learn more about these sudden deaths, researchers affiliated with the New York University School of Medicine evaluated seven videos showing the final moments of babies – four boys and three girls – aged 12 to 27 month. These seven children were all in perfect health before their death and had, at most, had pediatric follow-ups for common problems such as ear infections, the authors of the study emphasized.

In six of the videos, five of which were recorded continuously, the researchers could see that the infants were seized by convulsions in the minutes or even up to half an hour before their deaths.

“Our study, although small, provides the first direct evidence that seizures may be responsible for some sudden deaths in children, given that they are generally not noticed during sleep,” noted the lead author of the study. study, Dr. Laura Gould, who herself lost her daughter Maria at the age of 15 months suddenly and so far unexplained.

Neurologist Dr. Orrin Devinsky, for his part, judges that the study shows that seizures are more common than the patient files suggest.

“More research will be needed to determine whether convulsions occur frequently in the death of babies, infants, children or adults,” commented in a press release the co-author of the study who believes that it can help to explain SIDS.

Year in and year out, approximately one in 1,000 infants dies inexplicably in Canada, according to the Naitre et Grandir website. To reduce the risks, parents are recommended to lay their baby on their back on a firm mattress, to avoid smoking and to favor breastfeeding.

The American study was published Thursday in the specialized journal “Neurology”.