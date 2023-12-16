The cause of the persistent illness is the flu-covid cocktail

#persistent #illness #flucovid #cocktail

With the arrival of the winter months, hospitals become busy. There is an explosion in upper respiratory tract diseases. Moreover, cases are severe and last a long time. In addition to flu, COVID-19 and mycoplasma pneumonia (a type of pneumonia), which alarmed Europe, increased both cases and duration of illness.

We asked experts about these cases. Here are their answers…

DIFFERENT VIRUSES AGAINST

Prof. Dr. Berna Kömürcüoğlu (Turkish Respiratory Research Association):

With the start of the winter season, we see an increase in seasonal flu cases. This year we are faced with a mixed factor. There is both COVID-19, influenza and swine flu. However, in addition to these, we also see cases of upper respiratory tract infections transmitted to children and mycoplasma pneumonia (a type of pneumonia) reported from China, which is also increasing in Europe. We have taken many precautions against COVID-19 in the past years, and therefore we do not have antibodies or immunity against other infections. Therefore, the whole society, especially adults, are very sensitive to viral infections, and since antibodies are not formed, anyone can get the infection. Generally speaking, we are not facing a serious epidemic in adults. However, there are people who get sick 2-3 times and come back saying “My illness is not going away”. These actually have successive infections due to different agents. Apart from that, mycoplasma infection has started to increase considerably in children. In Europe, Denmark and France are also sounding the alarm. Here, young adults under the age of 40 are more at risk. This can start as flu and turn into pneumonia. Therefore, it is beneficial to consult a physician in case of infections that do not go away.

15 PERCENT INFLUENZA 15 PERCENT COVID-19

Prof. Dr. Bülent Ertuğrul (Infectious diseases specialist):

The flu we call influenza begins in September and continues until the end of March. It attacks twice a year, between October-November and February-March. The virus we call swine flu is also an influenza virus, but it is different in subspecies. 15 percent of cases are influenza, 15 percent are COVID-19, and the rest are other respiratory infections. The reason why the flu seems to be more severe than in previous years is that people stayed home and stayed away from these viruses for 2 years. The number of patients increased as social cohesion started again. The risk of pneumonia after influenza and COVID-19 increases, especially in those over the age of 65 and with comorbidities. Recently, a patient of mine got pneumonia after influenza and we almost came to the point of losing him. However, there is no increased risk for adult individuals without comorbidities.

FEVER AND COUGH LAST LONG

Prof. Dr. Kıvanç Şerefhanoğlu (Infectious diseases specialist):

There is a general increase in upper respiratory tract infections during this period, but this is an expected increase. In particular, we see influenza, COVID-19 and other viruses together. When we look at these 3 tables, influenza progresses with higher fever than others, the cough lasts longer, and severe body aches occur. However, it can be overcome more easily in healthy adults. Another difference with influenza is that there is effective drug treatment if started early. Another one is COVID-19, but it is not currently severe like the beginning of the pandemic and does not cause pneumonia as much.