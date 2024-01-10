The CEA of Grenoble is developing an implant that allows quadriplegic and paraplegic people to walk

#CEA #Grenoble #developing #implant #quadriplegic #paraplegic #people #walk

The Atomic Energy Commission caused a sensation this Tuesday, January 9 in Las Vegas. The Grenoble center wins the Consumer electronic show accessibility award, the world technology fair, with an implant that allows paraplegic and quadriplegic people to regain walking. Fabien Sauter Starace, medical device architect at the CEA in Grenoble, explains this feat.

“Its main function will be to record the activity of the motor cortex during a patient’s movement intentions. These electrical signals will be transmitted wirelessly to an external system, […] an exoskeleton […] which will allow them to hit targets, pick up objects or walk.”

For now, the number of people benefiting from this little miracle of technology “can be counted on the fingers of one hand“continues the architect: four patients in total. But the results are”exceptional“! The scientist now hopes to be able to expand the trials before any marketing of this system, which could also help stroke patients, for example.