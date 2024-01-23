The cell tree rings created under the leadership of a Hungarian researcher tell about our aging and life history

#cell #tree #rings #created #leadership #Hungarian #researcher #aging #life #history

Researchers led by a Hungarian specialist have created an innovative clock that measures biological aging, which they hope can help in the development and testing of therapies that extend healthy lifespans. The aging clock, which follows the concept of “cell tree rings”, depicts the life history of our cells based on the mutations accumulated in them over the years, similar to trunk trees reflecting the evolutionary relationships of the living world.

Attila Csordás, head of biotechnology startup AgeCurve, and his colleagues published their study in the journal GeroScience at the beginning of January. During the research, blood samples were taken from 18 volunteers, and cell trees were created by sequencing the thousands of cells in them. The biological age, which was calculated from these cell trees, showed good agreement with the chronological age, and was even better able to predict the levels of several clinically important biomarkers that can be detected in the blood.

photo_camera The clock based on somatic mutations of the 18 volunteers, which can be used to determine their biological age Illustration: A. Csordás et al. Gerontology 2024

“Everything in biology only makes sense in the light of evolution,” Csordás recalled to Qubit the famous saying of the Russian-American evolutionary biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky. He would transform this in relation to medicine as “nothing makes sense in medicine except in the light of biological aging”. The specialist, who previously worked as a bioinformatician at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI) for 9 years, wants to prove that the most important thing in biological aging is the evolutionary history of the cellular trees and individual body cells.

According to Csordás, similar cell trees have never been built from so many cells in healthy people before – this was made possible by sequencing the RNA transcribed from genes, and then reverse engineering DNA mutations from this, in addition to fine-tuned methods. In recent years, there has been an increasing interest in prolonging a healthy life span (longevity), and according to a recently published article in the professional journal Nature Methods, aging research is now starting to become a serious field. Despite this, the branch of research is still characterized by exaggerated promises, and the work of leading researchers is subject to serious criticism.

