The ceremony set like clockwork

A patern of senior officers during the troop review carried out by the President of the Republic

Like clockwork. The inauguration ceremony of President Andry Rajoelina took place peacefully last Saturday at the Barea Mahamasina stadium. The party also kept all its promises.

Like at rehearsal. Everything went as planned at the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President Andry Rajoelina last Saturday at the Barea Mahamasina stadium. The five gates opened at the scheduled time and the approximately fifty thousand spectators were able to return to their seats approximately four hours after the gates opened. From the day before, several people were present around the stadium to have the best seats during the ceremony and around five o’clock in the morning on Saturday, the queue arrived at Andrefan’Ambohijanahary in the south and at Ambohijatovo in the north. People came in large numbers to attend the inauguration of Andry Rajoelina who for a second consecutive time is propelled to the supreme office.

Around ten o’clock, the guests were all in place and the ceremony could begin under the leadership of Florent Rakotoarisoa, president of the High Constitutional Court. Andry Rajoelina then took the oath in front of a packed Barea stadium and in front of a dozen distinguished guests including six heads of state and fifteen ambassadors and diplomats. In his speech, the re-elected President insisted on the prioritization of the social aspect, the development of human capital as well as industrialization to stop the hemorrhage of poverty that some twenty-seven million compatriots experience daily.

Ceremony

No injuries or deaths during the ceremony, this proves the control by the elements of the Force of the security of the event. Florent Rakotoarisoa, in his speech, thanks all those who honored the ceremony with their presence. After the oath of the re-elected President of the Republic, the twenty-one cannon sounded as if to say that the Republic has a new legally installed President. After the oath and the speeches, Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, Keeper of the Seals, imposed the seals of the Republic on the investiture documents to record the assumption of power of the President elected in the first round of the presidential vote.

At the end of the solemn inauguration ceremony, Andry Rajoelina became supreme leader of the armies and toured the forces present with General Josoa Rakotoarijaona, Minister of National Defense, as well as other high-ranking officers such as General Serge Gellé, Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie. Having done so, he left the stadium to head towards the Iavoloha Presidential Palace to freshen up. On his return in the afternoon, the re-elected President attended with tens of thousands of spectators a major show hosted by several artists. The celebration was punctuated by a fireworks display around 7 p.m.

At the end of the ceremony, several citizens were able to benefit from apartments, land and other things useful for daily life.

It was President Rajoelina himself who handed over the keys to the apartment in “Lake village” Ivato to the lucky winner and his family, whose joy could be seen on their faces.

Ravo Andriantsalama