The certified letter from Jeanne Mance reveals the striking force of the Iroquois against the colonists

Exceptional new period documents linked to Jeanne Mance (1606-1673) shedding light on the creation of Montreal confirm that the Iroquois were on the verge of annihilating the French colony through their warlike tactics.

The situation is serious in New France. We are around 1653 and the repetitive raids of the Iroquois force Jeanne Mance to call the metropolis for help. In a letter attributed to her and today certified as authentic, the co-founder of Montreal implored Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve to send a hundred settler-soldiers to prevent the Indigenous people from winning the war.

This letter is a major discovery, says Paul Labonne, general director of the Musée des Hospitalières de l’Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal, in a telephone interview. It was he who, after a careful investigation into the funds of the Séminaire de Québec, was able to identify Jeanne Mance in the documents in question.

Jeanne Mance’s letter is part of a corpus that was believed to have disappeared forever since the fire at the Hôtel-Dieu in 1695, specifies the director. We discover in the own words of the co-founder of Montreal the reasons which push her to request armed support from France.

The Iroquois, after their defeat of the Hurons, having become much more proud and insolent than they had been before, began to bother us again and to attack us so often and so frequently that they did not let up.

The colony is indeed going through very precarious days. The Iroquois, then allies of the English, had just won the tough battle they were waging against the Hurons. They are now eyeing Montreal, which they are on the verge of bringing down.

At the time, the barricaded colony was truly in crisis. The attacks carried out by the Aboriginal people remained incessant and, without the aid granted by the Crown, Montreal would simply have been wiped off the map, says Mr. Labonne.

In order to save the colony from the barbarians and insolent furies, which she thus describes in her missive, Jeanne Mance is also ready to pay the travel expenses from a sum granted by the patron Angélique Faure Bouillon. The amount of 22,000 pounds is staggering for the 17th century: it is the equivalent of a million dollars today.

Jeanne Mance faces the Iroquois strike force. The latter will concentrate their war efforts on Montreal, in particular for commercial reasons which will be at the origin of numerous conflicts with the French, adds Paul Labonne.

According to Taiaiake Alfred, researcher and senior advisor on indigenous governance at McGill University, the letter is of great historical importance because it confirms what the Mohawks already knew about their Iroquois ancestors, the Haudenosaunee, and the conflicting relationships that they spoke with the first French settlers.

We see when reading the letter that the French feel totally abandoned and that most of them are even ready to return home, on the other side of the Atlantic, explains Taiaiake Alfred, author, on the line. of several works on indigenous identity and history, notably the noted It’s All about the Land.

On the verge of winning the battle

The Mohawk, member of the Kahnawake community, emphasizes that without the arrival of regiments like that of Carignan-Salières immediately dispatched to New France in 1665 to put an end to the Iroquois raids in the St. Lawrence valley, the course of the story would probably have been quite different.

It was not will that allowed the French to stay on the territory and develop their colony, but luck, money and military support, underlines the researcher. On the other hand, thanks to a complex war strategy, we see that the Iroquois had a real desire to dislodge the colonists, at the risk of their lives.

The main objective of the Haudenosaunee was to dislodge French settlers from the region. We realize that they were very close to achieving this, which would probably have jeopardized the very existence of a French presence in North America.

The era is crucial in terms of Canadian history, he recalls. The French and English colonies multiplied, the alliances between the Whites and the Natives were carried out in parallel with the grabbing of territories. This is where everything is decided and the European empires understood that, without force and weapons, they would never succeed.

Despite the outcome of the conflict – the Iroquois wars ended with the Great Peace of Montreal in 1701 – the Mohawk says he is proud of the fight of his ancestors and the attachment they had for the defense of their land.

From an indigenous perspective, the First Nations experienced the arrival of Europeans as an invasion. The national narrative teaches that it was inevitable, that the Europeans were there to win. The fierce battles fought by the Haudenosaunee prove the opposite, that nothing is written in advance.

The researcher, however, regrets that his community was not consulted during the research which was carried out to identify the archival documents, including the will of Jeanne Mance. This story does not only concern the founding of Montreal, it also concerns the past of our people and the military policies adopted by the colonial power to try to eradicate us.