The CFCM adopts new representative governance

#CFCM #adopts #representative #governance

The French Council of Muslim Faith (CFCM) has implemented new governance, to be better representative of actors on the ground. Former body of dialogue between the executive and Muslims in France, the association has a new electoral regulation voted on Saturday, under the statutes voted in March 2023. This involves setting up departmental structures “in which can sit in all the mosques in France,” according to a press release cited by AFP. “The new CFCM will start from the local base towards the national” to “give back the voice to the actors on the ground, elected by their peers, who will have the necessary and sufficient legitimacy to defend the interests of the Muslim faith,” added the same source.

In this same context, the CFCM, which announces next elections “during 2024”, has declared the end of the co-optation system. Until then, this wise man has ensured that half of the members are designated by federations of mosques linked to the countries of origin (Algeria, Morocco, Turkey). “This designation system, judged by many actors in the field as arbitrary and undemocratic, had discredited the CFCM and seriously hampered its functioning,” adds the press release.

Weakened by internal opposition and departures, the CFCM was disavowed in 2021 by the executive, which initiated the Forum de l’Islam de France (Forif) at the beginning of 2022, bringing together actors on the ground designated by the prefects. By reorganizing itself, the CFCM wants to provide “pluralist interlocutors, without borders of affiliation”, underlines Mohammed Moussaoui, president of the CFCM and the Union of Mosques of France.