The chain of love is broken! PSD Constanta will have its own candidate for the County Council and will not support the liberal Mihai Lupu – News by sources

The chain of love is broken! PSD Constanta will have its own candidate for the County Council and will not support the liberal Mihai Lupu

The president of the PSD Constanţa county organization, Felix Stroe, said on Friday that the party will have its own candidate for the position of president of the County Council, the option of supporting the current president, the liberal Mihai Lupu, not being “never” taken into account.

Felix Stroe was asked, on Friday, in a press conference, whether PSD Constanţa will support Mihai Lupu for a new mandate as head of the Constanţa County Council.

“This possibility was never taken into account in any management structure of PSD Constanța. Neither in the County Permanent Office, nor in the County Political Council. PSD Constanţa has many valuable members, people devoted to the party, who have carried out and are carrying out their political activity in the party for years and years. Certainly, for all administrative positions, including the position of County Council president, we will have our own candidate from PSD Constanţa”, said Felix Stroe.

He stated that all PSD Constanța candidates will be appointed following opinion polls.

“For all positions, including the position of County Council president, I’m sure we have many very good colleagues who want to. I personally encouraged all colleagues who want to advertise, to say what they want, what they recommend. How will we nominate the candidate? We will appoint him following a sociological assessment process, an opinion poll, maybe more, and the one who will be in the best position will be the candidate”, explained PSD Constanța president.

He added that these surveys will be done in the first quarter of 2024.

Felix Stroe was also asked about his relationship with Mihai Lupu, the president of the Constanţa County Council.

“My relationship with Mr. Mihai Lupu is purely institutional. I met with Mr. Mihai Lupu three or four times only in the County Council building, where I went to support problems in the communes and cities managed by PSD mayors. I have never met Mr. Mihai Lupu at any cafe, restaurant or birthday party. It’s a correct, institutional relationship, because we have to have it”, affirmed PSD Constanţa leader.

Felix Stroe also declared that he does not intend to run for the position of president of the Constanţa County Council.

The president of PNL Constanţa, Bogdan Huţucă, accused Mihai Lupu of negotiating with AUR and PSD to support a new mandate at the head of the CJ Constanța.

Mihai Lupu was elected president of the Constanţa County Council in 2020 by the PNL, but his political support was withdrawn last summer, after the DNA began its investigation for bribery, but the accusation was dropped this month.

Bogdan Huţucă stated that the decision to withdraw political support for Mihai Lupu came from Bucharest, because he is negotiating with AUR and PSD to support him for a new mandate.

“Mihai Lupu chose to become a pesedist. We knew that Mihai “caroled” for some time at AUR and PSD. In the event that I open the door for him, I wish him happy holidays with the PSD family. The PNL decision to withdraw political support for Mihai Lupu came, including from Bucharest, after everyone already knew that Mihai Lupu was negotiating with AUR and PSD for support for a new mandate. Lupu’s theorem is wrong, which says that the criminal cases in which he was accused are the cause of his separation from the PNL. We respected the presumption of innocence and that’s exactly what we declared then”, said Bogdan Huţucă, president of the PNL Constanţa Branch.

Mihai Lupu declared that he wants to run for a new mandate as head of the Constanţa CJ.

“He said I signed up for AUR, now I see he says I’m with PSD. I don’t know what time will hold. We will have to solve the problems of this county. The parties that want to develop the county will come to me, those that don’t, vote against and we block the county. I am very determined to move on. (…) My party today is Constanţa county, the people of this county. This is my party. It is the biggest party. If I have a party that will buy into my projects, I will certainly be by his side and we will continue to develop this county”, Mihai Lupu said.