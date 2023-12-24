The challenge of Felipe VI after signing his least seen Christmas speech in six years in 2022: the audiences of his reign

#challenge #Felipe #signing #Christmas #speech #years #audiences #reign

King Felipe VI, during his Christmas speech in 2022. (Casa Real)

This December 24, Felipe VI will fulfill one of the most deeply rooted traditions of every Christmas Eve: the king’s television speech. For the tenth consecutive year, after taking over from his father on the throne, the monarch will dedicate a message to all Spaniards, reviewing the most important political and social events of 2023.

The current political situation and the scandals of the Royal Family usually set the tone of this intervention in which, throughout history, the interest of viewers has fluctuated. However, in this tenth Christmas speech, Felipe faces the complicated challenge of improving audience figures that a year ago showed signs of disaffection. In fact, last Christmas’ speech was the least seen in six years, after the historic low he signed in 2016.

That year, at the height of the independence process in Catalonia, the king’s message was seen by 5,830,000 viewers and a 57.7% share, being the least seen in terms of viewers and share in history. In return, four years later Felipe would sign his most viewed Christmas message. Driven by the restrictions of the pandemic, the monarch was followed on December 24, 2020 by 10,760,000 viewers on average, reaching more than 16 million unique viewers. This mark surpassed all those achieved by his father, King Juan Carlos, in his long reign. Below are the audiences for Felipe VI’s nine Christmas speeches:

2014: 73.4% and 8,241,000 viewers

2015: 65.1% and 6,666,000 viewers

2016: 57.7% and 5,830,000 viewers (minimum)

2017: 65.9% and 8,157,000 viewers

2018: 70.7% and 7,956,000 viewers

2019: 65.1% and 7,537,000 viewers

2020: 70.3% and 10,760,000 viewers (maximum)

2021: 64.1% and 7,933,000 viewers

2022: 64.6% and 6,717,000 viewers

According to Kantar Media data offered by Barlovento Comunicación, Castilla y León, Madrid and Galicia were the three regions in which Felipe VI’s Christmas speech captured the most share in 2022. On the other side of the coin are Catalonia, the Basque Country , Canary Islands and the Valencian Community, where historically the Christmas Eve message registers lower quotas.

On networks, TVE’s La 1 maintained its historical dominance in the broadcast of the monarch’s speech. An average of 2.2 million viewers watched the message on the public channel, which had a 21.2% share. In second position was Antena 3 with 1,517,000 viewers and a 14.6% share. In addition, the Catalan TV3 and the Basque EiTB once again refused to broadcast the speech, a ‘veto’ that they have maintained since 2016 and 2011, respectively.