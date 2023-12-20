The challenge of hotel infrastructure

Joel Randriamandranto Minister of Tourism

Another pair of sleeves. This is how some operators, who closely follow developments in the tourism sector, see the infrastructure challenge in this economic activity. A solution on which the State is banking to get its head above water and achieve economic development. Repeatedly hammered out, the objective of one million foreign visitors by 2028 requires investments, but also proper infrastructure so that Madagascar can have the capacity to accommodate such a number of tourists, all in a quality service. Joël Randriamandranto, Minister of Tourism, announces the color for the years to come. Particularly in relation to the creation of more hotel infrastructure, eleven thousand if we refer to his statements. “If we want to reach the million tourist mark in 2028, we must first focus on how to stimulate investment. There must necessarily be several investors interested in the sector. To achieve this, we must first work to improve the tourism environment in Madagascar and focus on the creation of new hotel infrastructure. The authorities have already calculated that it would be necessary to build eleven thousand additional rooms to be able to accommodate these visitors,” he conceded on Monday during an interview with the press.

Infrastructure remains, however, a vast project. Particularly in terms of hotels and accommodation sites which, for the most part, are located on beaten paths, bad roads and areas in which the authorities operate, omitting the hotel infrastructure of Antananarivo and other major cities. district places.

However, a small glimmer of hope filters through, with the Island Games which were held recently, the other tourism niches which are gradually developing and the tourist influx which is catching its breath, a breath of fresh air is coming to invade the sector of the hotel industry with an occupancy rate that is increasing.

Also Read:  At the municipal council of Frontignan, there were the files, but above all the extras

Itamara Randriamamonjy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A gift for Donald Tusk’s government. Borrowing will be much cheaper
A gift for Donald Tusk’s government. Borrowing will be much cheaper
Posted on
NASA sends 4k cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away – IT Pro – .Geeks
NASA sends 4k cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away – IT Pro – .Geeks
Posted on
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
Posted on
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News