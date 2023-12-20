The challenge of hotel infrastructure

Joel Randriamandranto Minister of Tourism

Another pair of sleeves. This is how some operators, who closely follow developments in the tourism sector, see the infrastructure challenge in this economic activity. A solution on which the State is banking to get its head above water and achieve economic development. Repeatedly hammered out, the objective of one million foreign visitors by 2028 requires investments, but also proper infrastructure so that Madagascar can have the capacity to accommodate such a number of tourists, all in a quality service. Joël Randriamandranto, Minister of Tourism, announces the color for the years to come. Particularly in relation to the creation of more hotel infrastructure, eleven thousand if we refer to his statements. “If we want to reach the million tourist mark in 2028, we must first focus on how to stimulate investment. There must necessarily be several investors interested in the sector. To achieve this, we must first work to improve the tourism environment in Madagascar and focus on the creation of new hotel infrastructure. The authorities have already calculated that it would be necessary to build eleven thousand additional rooms to be able to accommodate these visitors,” he conceded on Monday during an interview with the press.

Infrastructure remains, however, a vast project. Particularly in terms of hotels and accommodation sites which, for the most part, are located on beaten paths, bad roads and areas in which the authorities operate, omitting the hotel infrastructure of Antananarivo and other major cities. district places.

However, a small glimmer of hope filters through, with the Island Games which were held recently, the other tourism niches which are gradually developing and the tourist influx which is catching its breath, a breath of fresh air is coming to invade the sector of the hotel industry with an occupancy rate that is increasing.

Itamara Randriamamonjy