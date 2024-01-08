The chances of the Peregrine probe reaching the Moon are getting less and less

Another flaw has been discovered in the Peregrine probe on its way to the moon. Shortly after the successful take-off, the probe had a problem with the control of its solar cells, but a little later it turned out that there was also a fault in the drive system.

The Astrobotic company that operates the probe written by, that although they managed to fix the problem with the solar panels, they discovered that a fault within the propulsion system was causing a critical loss of propellant. They are trying to stabilize this loss, but will likely have to set a new mission for the mission.

This means that the original goal, i.e. landing on the moon, will almost certainly not be achieved.

photo_camera Launch of the Peregrine probe on January 8 Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

Incidentally, after more than 50 years, this is the first time that an American lander went to the moon. Peregrine took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday morning at 8:18 Hungarian time. The probe also delivers a poem by Sándor Weöres.

Qubit wrote about the mission in detail.

(via The Guardian)

