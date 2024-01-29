The change in the new pension law that Romanians don’t know about. The periods assimilated to the contribution periods that will no longer be taken into account

#change #pension #law #Romanians #dont #periods #assimilated #contribution #periods #longer #account

Romanians’ pensions will be subject to changes in the new pension law that will enter into force this fall.

The public pension system in Romania is regulated, starting this year, by a new law, namely by Law 360/2023.

Some of the provisions of the new law have already been applied since January, such as the indexation of pensions, but most of the changes will apply from autumn.

The new pension law, published in the Official Gazette

On December 6, 2023, the pension law, adopted by Parliament in November and promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis, was published in the Official Gazette.

Read also: Pensions are increasing: How much extra money do Romanians receive depending on the year of birth. Table by age, retirement year and contribution period

It applies starting from January 1, 2024. Some of the provisions enter into force from the beginning of the year, and most from September.

The new law states that from January 1, 2024, pensions will increase by 13.8% and will be recalculated in September. The pension point will thus be 2,032 lei.

At the same time, the retirement age will be the same for women and men, respectively 65, introduced gradually.

Also, the minimum contributory contribution period to benefit from the old-age pension will be 15 years.

Among the main regulations in the new pension law

– the introduction of a new calculation formula, based on the number of points achieved by each beneficiary according to the contribution principle;

– setting the standard retirement age at 65 for both women and men;

– the minimum length of service is 15 years, and the full contributory service length of 35 years;

– reducing the standard retirement ages for people who have completed a period of contributory contributions in special and special working conditions, in conditions of disability or have exceeded the full period of contributions;

– contribution period of more than 25 years will be rewarded with additional points for seniority;

– the normalization of special and exceptional working conditions until 2035;

See also: The great recalculation of pensions. The table showing who are the most disadvantaged Romanians after the 2024 majority

– the granting of benefits for mothers, who can retire six months earlier for each child they gave birth to and raised, up to the age of 16, within the limit of a maximum reduction of three years and six months;

– taking into account non-permanent increases for which contributions have been paid when determining the pension.

How many Romanians receive a pension of over 4,000 lei per month

The indexation of pensions by 13.8% in January means an infusion of almost one billion euros in the pockets of Romanians who already have pensions higher than 4,000 lei net.

Thus, each pension of 4,000 lei net, close to the average net salary in the country, increased, on average, by 800 lei.

At the end of 2023, there were 500,000 pensioners in Romania who earned over 4,000 lei per month and whose pension income increased by 13%, according to the increases from January 1.

Practically, for each pensioner it means about 800 lei more in the pocket.

Changes in the new pension law, regarding assimilated periods

Thus, from September 1, the pensions of Romanians will be regulated by a new law, which brings several changes, some of them targeting the periods assimilated to the periods of contribution.

For example, from the current list of assimilated periods, those in which the insured benefited from a disability pension disappear.

First, the new pension law expands the definition of assimilated periods.

Practically, assimilated periods will be considered, from autumn, “the periods for which no social insurance contributions were due or paid, considered by this law equivalent to the contribution period in the public pension system and which are capitalized when determining the benefits of social insurance under the terms of this law, if the person was insured in the public system”.

Now, Law 263/2010 defines the assimilated periods as the periods for which no social insurance contributions were due or paid and which are assimilated to the contribution period in the public pension system.

Then, there are changes related to the list of periods considered as assimilated periods, i.e. the periods in which the insured benefited from disability pension disappear, as it is currently.

According to the new pension law 360/2023, assimilated periods are considered those in which the insured:

– attended full-time or part-time university education courses, during studies or a cycle of university studies, initial training, provided they graduate with a diploma, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or doctorate

– completed military service as a full-time or short-term serviceman, was concentrated, mobilized or in captivity

– benefited from social insurance allowances between April 1, 2001 and January 1, 2006

– benefited, starting on January 1, 2005, from leave for temporary incapacity for work caused by work accidents and occupational diseases

– benefited, starting from January 1, 2006, of leave for raising a child up to two years old or, in the case of a disabled child, up to three years, respectively seven years.

Just like the current regulation, the new pension law stipulates that insured persons who have graduated from several higher education institutions or, as the case may be, several cycles of university studies at the same level, benefit from the assimilation, as contribution period, of a single period of studies of the same level, of your choice.

The assimilated periods are capitalized only if they do not overlap with contribution periods and are capitalized to obtain a pension category under the conditions provided by the new law, according to avocatnet.ro.