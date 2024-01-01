The change of Sweden has begun

#change #Sweden #begun

The Prime Minister: The government is working day and night to reverse the trend

full screenSweden has major problems that have developed over far too long. Change is not only possible, but absolutely necessary. And it has now begun, writes the prime minister. Photo: Ninni Andersson, Stella/Alamy

DEBATE. As we now put 2023 behind us, it is clear that we are living in rather dark times. Sweden, the EU and the world are tested in many ways – by gang crime, the tough economic situation and war in our immediate vicinity.

Sweden has major problems that have developed over far too long. Change is not only possible, but absolutely necessary.

At the same time, we must also see the light in existence. Sweden has many strengths as a country and the year that has now passed marks the beginning of the restructuring that is needed to do something about the problems we have.

The government is working day and night, week after week to reverse the trend. For us it goes without saying, because that is the mandate we were given by the Swedish people. But we also understand that change is difficult and takes time.

A year ago I promised on this debate page to implement a paradigm shift in Swedish politics. And it has now begun.

We’re strengthening law enforcement, we’re tightening immigration, we’re doing a historic defense overhaul, we’re making decisions that build new nuclear power, and we’re fighting inflation.

1. At the beginning of next year, there will be several new measures that will hit the criminal gangs hard.

Security has become the great freedom issue of our time. In January, the minimum sentence for serious weapons offenses will be doubled. A residence ban will be introduced in February. Visitation zones will be introduced in March. We have already given the police the opportunity to eavesdrop on the gangs as a precaution, before the shootings take place.

The opposition now thinks we are going too far and doing too much. I do not share that view at all, on the contrary, there is now danger in delay.

2. We reduce immigration to Sweden. While migration to Europe is increasing, it is decreasing to Sweden.

We have reduced the number of quota refugees, tightened the requirements for family immigration and tightened rules that contributed to more residence permits for people without protection reasons. If immigration does not decrease, we will never manage integration.

In mid-October, the first return centers were introduced, for those who are not to remain in Sweden. In January, the police get new tools to find people who are in Sweden illegally.

Already in the first half of 2023, three times as many residence permits had been revoked as during the same period last year.

3. Next year, an additional 27 billion will be added to the military defence.

Sweden will thus reach NATO’s goal of two percent of GDP. We are deepening our military ties to the United States with the defense cooperation agreement signed in early December.

During the year, we have continued to provide military support to Ukraine – because they are not only fighting for their own freedom, but also for ours.

4. To cope with climate change, Sweden needs much more fossil-free electricity. That is why we have presented a roadmap for new nuclear power.

We tear down barriers and facilitate the establishment of new nuclear power. The emissions do not relate to national borders and therefore the work must be global. Together with like-minded countries, the government signed a declaration on strengthened cooperation in the nuclear energy field at the UN climate conference COP28.

5. We also continue to fight inflation, the root of many of the economic problems we see.

It is gratifying that we are now seeing how that work is starting to pay off and inflation is falling.

At the same time, we support households that are having a tough time – with reduced taxes for everyone who works, all pensioners and continued increased housing allowance.

Sweden’s problems are not simple, but not impossible either. Sweden has gone through difficult crises in the past and we have weathered them. I am confident that we can do it again.

The reshaping of politics has only just begun – but the beginning is a necessary condition for the continuation.

Ulf Kristersson, prime minister (M)

