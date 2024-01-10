The changes to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for Clausura 2024

#Ciudad #los #Deportes #stadium #Clausura

We present the modifications that the stadium is preparing to host the Cruz Azul, América and Atlante matches.

The administration of City of Sports stadium prepares the latest changes to start activities in the Closing 2024.

Blue Cross will be the first team to play its home game in what was its home for 22 years: the ‘Blue Stadium’, today with its original name Sports Cityand the property in the Nochebuena neighborhood is already practically transformed.

The cement workers will host Pachuca on Saturday in the debut of the two teams in the Closing 2024 from Liga MX and the Blue Cross is working on modifying the common areas of the stadium, through a system of replacing the identities, shields and sponsors of the clubs that will house the stadium: Blue CrossAmerica and Atlantean.

Having to share the home ground with América and Atlante, everything will have to be left for Saturday with the Cruzazulinas identity and after their match, when the celestials vacate the stadium, everything will disappear to set up the identities of the team next to use the property.

By agreement of the teams, the color of the locker rooms and benches will be neutral.

This is how it was decided to cover the benches of both the local and visiting teams, as well as the referees, with blue fabric, as it is a color used by the three teams that will use the Sports City Stadium during the year, in addition to the locker rooms being painted white.

The striking thing is that to this day, the tribune remains Barça.

In all this great change in the arena located on one side of Avenida de los Insurgentes, we must not detract from the technicians and workers who will be in charge of the work of putting on and taking off, since they will be the most important actors in the moving of Blue Cross y America.

The stadium administration promised that its people will immediately dismantle the identity of Blue Crossso that on Sunday, the day the Colts of Atlante host Celaya on the same field in the Expansion League tournament, the building will once again take on its Barça identity.

For a few weeks now, the people of Blue Cross They take great care in placing implements with a celestial theme, especially the giant shields that are being placed in the hallways, as well as in the tunnel of 107 steps that leads to the locker rooms.

The same is being done in the stands, boxes, locker rooms, press room and official team store. All, also with removable character.

Team badges will be changed at the end of their home games. Courtesy

The boxes have been remodeled to Blue Cross and America, so that the stadium is now taking on a new face, unlike the one it had with the horses, due to the low budget of the Expansion League team.

It is worth mentioning that the boxes were distributed Blue Cross y Americabased on a negotiation so that each team has its exclusive boxes, for the use of its members and their families.

Regarding the locker rooms, each player’s boxes are also being personalized for each Cruzazulino, but in ‘tapon remover’ mode. That is to say, they are removing the image and number of the Atlante players from their respective locker, to place those of each Cruzazulino. And so it will also be with the azulcremas squad.

THE COURT RETURNED TO ITS OPTIMAL STATE

Shortly before the official arrival of Blue Crossthe stadium field of the Sports City looks good, just like ESPN Digital advanced two weeks ago.

It should be noted that the same type of grass used for the Azteca Stadium was placed, which is treated on a field at the Cecap (Training Center).

It is presumed that the arrival of the cement workers to the stadium will be just as it did a few years ago; at the front, on the side of the super market, while the prop people and staff members will leave at the end of the match on the Plaza México side.

MORE MODIFICATIONS

Blue Cross and América ordered structures to be built in the upper part of the stadium for the placement of their sponsors and it is planned that this Wednesday, the Cruzazulinos will bring their sponsors to find out where they will place their advertisements.

By the way, this Tuesday, he was visiting the Sports City Stadium Diego Ramírez, sports director of América.

This portal was informed that the director of the Águilas arrived to review the field and the boxes that will be the private one of América.