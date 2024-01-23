The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR

#chapter #Romania #great #power #shatters #Germany #France #Demonstration #economist #BNR

The industry in Romania has a greater weight in the GDP than in Germany or France, statistics show. The observation was made by Cristian Popa, member of the Board of Directors of the BNR.

The Dacia-Renault factories in Romania put us on the map of the automotive industry. PHOTO: Shutterstock

Even if Romania is the second poorest country in the European Union, in some chapters we would be above Germany and France. Cristian Popa, a member of the Board of Directors of the BNR, shows, in a post on LinkedIn, that the industry in Romania has a greater weight in the GDP than the average of the European Union and that it is, in this respect, even above countries like Germany and France.

“We’ve gotten so used to the slogan, ‘We’ve got no industry left,’ that we’ve come to believe it’s true. Is not. The industry in Romania has a higher share in GDP than in Germany and clearly higher than the average of the European Union. Yes, we are talking about Romania today, not the “Golden Age”. The data indicate a totally different perspective from that of those nostalgic for communism, many unfortunately: a quarter of the gross added value of the Romanian GDP comes from the industrial sector, well above the European Union average. This figure contradicts the popular narrative and demonstrates a healthy balance between the robustness of the industrial sector and economic diversity,” explains Popa.

How it was 30 years ago

He admits that three decades ago, the industry in Romania had an even greater share of 10 percent. This does not mean, however, that it was even more effective.

“Indeed, 30 years ago, industry had a higher share of nearly 10 percent of GDP, but from a GDP 10 times smaller in nominal terms. In fact, in 2022 approximately 40% of Romania’s exports were represented by the “Machines and transport equipment” category, according to the INS. If 30 years ago we were isolated, today Romania and its industry have become part of the European production chains”, he also writes.

Romania has finally reached an economic maturity, after so many years of transition, Popa believes.

“While the wistful look back on the industry’s ‘glory days’ as a ‘Golden Age’, I believe that the current data suggest more of an economic maturation. We are talking about an economic structure much more capable of navigating the complexities of the 21st century. Today’s Romania is no longer in the era of heavy and inefficient industry. It has evolved into a modern industrial landscape where quality trumps quantity and where the global market decides who wins and who loses. To those who yearn for those “good” days, we say it’s time to get over the nostalgia for colossal, polluting factories in the middle of cities to embrace the reality that a healthy and resilient economy means diversity, adaptability, productivity and a developed sector of services. We still have factories, but today they are relocated outside the cities, if we don’t see them every day it doesn’t mean they don’t exist, and yes, they use much more advanced technologies”, concludes Cristian Popa.