The Charmoille bakery closes, local businesses suffer in La Baroche

#Charmoille #bakery #closes #local #businesses #suffer #Baroche

Charmoille has just lost a store that many villagers held dear. La Petite Boulangerie, accessible for self-service 24 hours a day, closed permanently on December 17. “I’m very sad, it’s a real shame,” reacts his manager Yvonne Kündig, who could no longer take care of him for health reasons. Rising costs also weighed in the balance.

Business was particularly good during the Covid period. Since then, the customer base has declined somewhat, although a core of regulars has remained loyal to the small village business opened around ten years ago. Yvonne Kündig looked for a successor, but no one showed interest in taking over the bakery 100%, she explains….