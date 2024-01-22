The cheap vacation of Lithuanians on Cocos Island hides the bitter truth: the most beautiful beach resembles a landfill, bathing with garbage bags

#cheap #vacation #Lithuanians #Cocos #Island #hides #bitter #truth #beautiful #beach #resembles #landfill #bathing #garbage #bags

Fukuoka (Phu Quoc – English) on the official map. Or Cocos Island – it’s much more beautiful and more advertising, and that’s what the local residents and travel agents call it. It is the largest island belonging to Vietnam in the Gulf of Siam, just 15 km from the southern coast of Cambodia. The warmest, sunniest and best-known island of Vietnam in the global tourism market. In fact, not without reason. Fukuoka is worth watching, especially now.

When it’s a cold winter here in Europe, when the thermometers in Lithuania show -10 degrees or even lower, over there on Cocos Island it’s about +30 during the day and about +25 at night. A real summer. And so practically all year round, although they themselves say that the best (ie driest) season for foreigners is from December to June. The hottest months are April and May, when the temperature rises to +35 on days and there is no precipitation. And from June to November it is warm, but it often rains.

It is possible that you have not heard the name of Fukuoka yet, because there are still relatively few Lithuanians on this island. There are much more of them in the Thai islands or in Bali, which belongs to Indonesia. However, Fukuoka is not complaining about its popularity, Australians, Germans, Austrians, Swiss, British, Americans and people from the Scandinavian islands like to vacation here. I didn’t bother to delve into why they choose this island over others or, for example, mainland Vietnam. It turns out that in Great Britain or Germany, Cocos Island is advertised as much more peaceful than the Thai islands and… probably the most important aspect, much cheaper.

A hotel room or private apartment for a week for two people can be booked here for a few hundred euros. And not some abandoned, smelly and dirty room, but a completely normal, tidy one, well, one where it is comfortable for both Germans and Britons to spend their holidays, as well as the author of these lines from Lithuania.

After landing at Fukuoka International Airport, I learned another advantage of this island. It turns out that the Vietnamese authorities are so enticing to tourists here that they even made a special exception for those arriving – this is the only place on the communist island where you don’t need a visa. You fly in, show your passport, get an arrival stamp, and that’s it. Meanwhile, visas are required when flying to mainland Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi or anywhere else. It costs about $25 per person, plus the somewhat tedious process of getting it, often taking more than a week. Many tourists are late to register and then pay an extra fee to expedite their visa through specially created Vietnam travel agencies. Those who travel to Cocos Island do not think about it at all.

As far as I know, there are direct flights here from the already mentioned countries – Germany, Great Britain, as well as Denmark, Finland and Norway. From Lithuania, the cheapest way to reach Fukuoka is to fly with a transfer via Istanbul, Dubai, Doha or Bangkok. And also when flying from any airport in Vietnam, if you are already traveling around this country. Domestic flights range from 30 euros per person. Really very good prices. Just fly and fly.

The island is small, you can drive from one end to the other in a little more than an hour. Many rent a car upon arrival at the airport, although I don’t know if it pays to do so. In Cocos Island, the rates of official taxis and private drivers providing shuttle services are very reasonable. Well, for example, we paid about 4 euros for a 20-minute trip from one town to another.

Bearing in mind that there were four of us traveling and we shared all the expenses, the price is like in the old days when riding the “minibuses” of Vilnius or Kaunas. It is even cheaper if you choose a mototaxi for trips around the island – this is a scooter or motorcycle with a driver. They take you faster than car drivers, and they charge about 30 percent less. It is relevant for those who save a lot and travel alone.

I will continue to please about the prices. Eating in the restaurants of Cocos Island is a pleasure, because hot dishes in many places here cost around 2-3 euros. If you eat at street cooks who mix soups, pasta with chicken and vegetables or something similar in their stalls, you will pay up to 2 euros for a meal, depending on the location and quality.

Of course, there are also restaurants on the island that are specifically aimed at tourists, let’s say, expensive catering establishments, which also take more care of the interior and offer a slightly “smarter” menu, but they charge twice as much for this – they charge 4 or even 5 euros for a hot dish. there were places where I paid 6-7 euros, but here is more of an exception.

But we don’t fly so far to eat. Of course, after watching my travel shows, it might not seem like it, but trust me, as much as I love to eat, I love lying on the soft white sand under a beautiful palm tree covered with coconuts, flipping the pages of a good book and swimming in the warm sea even more. Cocos Island is perfect for that. In general, I noticed that most of the people who come here are calmer, preferring more passive than active rest.

Especially for this, the island has prepared a wonderful menu of the most beautiful beaches, which I reviewed many times before arriving. From the photos that can be easily found on the Internet (mostly on the pages of travel agencies), it seems that Cocos Island is a complete paradise. The reality is somewhat different – no matter how much I liked it there, I don’t want to hide the truth.

In descriptions, almost all of Fukuoka’s coasts are characterized by emerald-colored water and white, fine-sand beaches. This is not a lie. Vung Bau Beach, Ong Lang Beach, Cua Can Beach – looking at the photos, they are equally amazing. However, the most beautiful beach no. 1 Fukuoka is called Sao Beach. They even say: you haven’t been to Cocos Island if you haven’t swum in Sao Beach. These are not just recommendations of travel agents, they are recommendations of the locals themselves. That’s why I ran straight to that beach, you can’t miss it.

It’s a good thing that even the most popular beach on this island is not overcrowded with tourists. There were people, but incomparably less than on the beaches of Thailand. The quieter the better, at least for me. When you don’t have to jostle for a place, when nobody climbs on your head while lying in the sun – that’s also an advantage, agree. But what I saw was shocking and deeply saddening.

The beautiful Sao Beach is sinking from the debris brought by the sea current. From the surrounding towns of the island, the surging Gulf of Siam brings all kinds of abominations to the shore one after another. Plastic bottles, some unknown used bags, disposable dishes, straws, something similar to women’s packages and baby diapers. I could go on and on. All this is thrown on that beautifully described everywhere white and soft sand of Sao Beach.

Some guys with wheelbarrows are running back and forth on the beach, they seem to be collecting that garbage. And they collect a lot, but there is still no end in sight. The worst thing is that garbage is not only on the sand, but also in the water. Yes, you got it right – people bathe in all the waste listed above. They only warn each other: don’t swim there, there’s some big, dirty bag floating there. Don’t jump there because there are a lot of bottles. Ugly, really.

When you see such natural beauty polluted like this, you don’t want to read a book or sip a delicious cocktail on that beach, you just want to cry. It’s true, I didn’t see anyone crying, but it’s full of tourists picking up trash. I couldn’t believe my eyes. People who have come from the farthest corners of the world go swimming with bags in their hands, and while bathing, they pull all kinds of waste from the sea one by one. And every time it’s like that – he goes to bathe, takes the bag and collects it again. What they collect, they bring, they throw it on the shore to be collected by the locals who work with wheelbarrows.

I began to ask the tourists, how did they come up with the idea that precious vacation minutes should be allocated to cleaning the island? “No one asked us, but we have to do it, after all, they don’t manage themselves, they don’t have time,” explained the German Irenė.

She was also shocked when she first saw all that waste, but she’s come to terms with it.

“The first time it was ugly, but we’ve been here for the second week, and I’m not even surprised anymore. During these days, I pulled out about 10 kilograms of garbage. One day it seemed that everything was over, there were no more of them in the water. However, we came the next day and they swam here again, all over again,” sadly commented the first-time tourist on Cocos Island.

The Polish family of Marija and Tomas also joined the maintenance of the beach.

“We are here for the second time. The beach is really beautiful, it makes you want to be there, but it’s not nice when you have garbage hitting your back while swimming. You have to collect, and what are you going to do?” – shrugged the Poles.

Together, we even found a glass, already cracked bottle in the water, probably from wine. We were outraged that you could seriously injure yourself while swimming like this.

The beach bar owners of Sao Beach rent sunbeds, around which they guarantee neat sand without garbage. They specially hire a group of people to catch the waste from the waves all day long. For such comfort – a sunbed and a nicely arranged sandpit – a fee equivalent to approximately 3 euros is requested from a person.

I also visited the second most beautiful beach of Cocos Island called Khem Beach. Before driving, I immediately checked on the Internet whether there would be such a terrible situation with garbage here. However, I found comments left by tourists that this area has cleaned up and compared to what it was 5-6 years ago, it is now very tidy. I later found out that it is indeed a much better situation than Sao Beach, but even here tourists swim with bags. Although there is no trash thrown on the beach sand – apparently someone has already collected it – the waves of the sea still bring some waste, which the beachgoers immediately grab and put in bags.

It is said that there are more of them in the morning hours, but during the day people collect everything so diligently that in the evening the coast is much cleaner. I saw only a few plastic bottles broken by the waves and something that looked like women’s packages, most likely used. The longer you stay in Cocos Island, the more you get used to all that garbage and then you don’t even notice it when you’re swimming.

Still, there are quite a few tourists on the island who don’t swim among household waste, so they don’t even go to the sea, splashing around in hotel pools. I must also note that good, expensive hotels standing right on the seashore fight with garbage more than the island authorities.

They have cleaned their shores so that there is not a single piece of garbage in sight. It turns out it is possible. I hope that this will be an example for the whole island, which has even publicly announced that it is currently actively cleaning up and getting rid of littered beaches.