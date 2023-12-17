The cheapest Kia SUV is presented, with a price of… €9,000 ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The compact budget crossover Sonet has undergone modernization and will go on sale in early 2024 at a price of approximately 9,000 euros. Details of the new product were revealed on Kia’s official website.

The Kia Sonet crossover is now more aggressive in appearance thanks to its completely new front end with a massive bumper, L-shaped LED headlights and an enlarged radiator grille. The lights are connected with a diode strip.

In the interior of the Kia Sonet 2024, the decoration of the seats has been improved. The budget model gets a digital instrument panel for the first time, and the central touchscreen has been enlarged to 10.25 inches diagonally. The buttons on the center panel have also been changed.

The basic configuration of the Sonet includes air conditioning, six airbags and an electronic stabilization system. The top versions have a panoramic roof, an electric driver’s seat, seat ventilation, Bose speakers, cameras for a circular overview, automatic braking systems and marking control.

The new Sonet will be available with 1.2-liter (83 hp) and 1.0-liter turbo (120 hp) gasoline engines, as well as a 1.5-liter turbodiesel with 116 horsepower. You can choose between a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, as well as a 7-speed robot. The model is not intended for Europe.

For comparison, we will say that the cheapest crossover of the brand that is sold in our country is the Stonic, the price of which in Bulgaria starts from 35,990 BGN including VAT, which, converted into euros, is exactly twice as much as the cheapest Korean crossover . Unfortunately, due to various safety measures, such cars as Sonet are not sold in Europe and, respectively, in our country.

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *

