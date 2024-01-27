the cheapest mobile internet and fiber tariffs?

#cheapest #mobile #internet #fiber #tariffs

Vodafone has a new telecommunications brand called Amigo. And since the “friend” doesn’t want you to miss anything, the tariffs available are really good.

Friend: 4GB of mobile internet costs 10 euros per month

There are several mobile and fixed fiber internet plans that “Amigo offers”. This Vodafone sub-brand wants to quickly conquer the market and to do so it has a set of very attractive tariffs!

There is mobile internet with 4GB, 15GB and 25GB. 4GB costs 10 euros per month and the card also has 2,000 minutes for calls/SMS. Anyone who joins gets 50 GB free for 30 days. Fiber at 100 Mbps costs 27 euros per month and Fiber (200 Mbps) + Mobile (6GB) costs 35 euros per month.

Amigo only has postpaid mobile plans and the plans have no loyalty. There is also an app where you can:

Control all expenses.

Control expenses

Payment and invoicing

Joining a friend is easy. You can do everything on the website. The SIM card is sent to your address within 5 working days after joining. You will also receive an email asking for some documents and/or confirmation that you have already received a new card.