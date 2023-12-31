The cheapest new car in Bulgaria in 2024 will be a Volkswagen – but for a short time

#cheapest #car #Bulgaria #Volkswagen #short #time

Before Covid, there were 20 models in our country with a price below BGN 25,000. There isn’t one anymore

On the eve of every New Year, Automedia.bg makes its traditional inquiry about the cheapest cars on the Bulgarian market. But after the rapid development of prices in the last three years, we are already a little uncomfortable to use the word “cheap”. At the end of 2018, there were as many as 12 models in our ranking with a starting price below BGN 20,000. Not one has been around for a long time. In 2019, there were 20 cars with a price below BGN 25,000. Last year there were only three. Now there is none. If the trend continues, next year BGN 30,000 may be the lower limit. Kia Rio – one of several affordable cars that will disappear from the Bulgarian market in 2024 Affordable cars are not only increasing in price, but also gradually disappearing. In 2024, Ford Fiesta, Kia Rio, Nissan Micra – in the past regular members of the club of the cheapest – will no longer be available in our country. The production of the Volkswagen Up! ends at the end of 2023. And the upcoming year will be the last for models like Renault Megane and Ford Focus.

On the other hand, much of the appreciation in the period 2021-2023 was dictated by the shortage of the market and the unusually strong desire of people to spend money after the pandemic. The deficit is now largely overcome, and consumer attitudes are beginning to become more skeptical. We are already seeing a noticeable reduction in the price of some electric models – it is possible that in 2024 this will be carried over to a lesser extent in conventional models as well.

Before you see the list of the cheapest new cars in our country, one clarification: we have used the price lists officially published by the importers and we have included only passenger cars. The 25 cheapest new cars in Bulgaria in 2024 (GALLERY):

