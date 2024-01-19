The cheating representative is absent from the university’s disciplinary council despite being notified of her attendance

12:08 AM Friday, January 19, 2024

Representative Nashwa Raif

Qena_Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi:

An official source at South Valley University in Qena stated that it was decided to hold a special session of the Disciplinary Council regarding the fraud incident within the Faculty of Law. The teaching assistant and two observers were investigated as witnesses, and the representative, Nashwa Raif, was not absent despite being officially notified. Accordingly, the Disciplinary Council will issue its decision within days against the representative.

South Valley University had issued a statement stating that on Monday, January 8, 2024 AD, while students of the third year “General Enrollment” at the Faculty of Law at South Valley University in Qena were taking the exam for the “Administrative Judiciary” course, and while one of the committee’s faculty assistants was passing ( Assistant teacher) I heard a voice coming from one of the students who was taking the exam, and when I approached her, I found her wearing a wireless earphone connected to a device, and I asked her to take out this earphone, but the student refused to hand over the earphone and assaulted her by beating her. It turned out that the student was a member of the House of Representatives.

This was in full view of the rest of the students taking the exam. When the floor supervisor (assistant professor) intervened to save her colleague from the beating, the student also violated this supervisor, then the student left the committee and completed the assault process.

As a result, a report was drawn up to prove the case, and it was submitted to Mr. Professor Dr. Ahmed Akkawi, President of the University, who decided to “refer the student to the university’s legal affairs to investigate the student and deprive her of taking the exam for the rest of the courses, in accordance with the text of Article (125) of the executive regulations.” Universities Regulation Law No. (49) of 1972.”

