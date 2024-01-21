The Chicken Police universe continues to expand

#Chicken #Police #universe #continues #expand

After Zipp’s Café comes another great game from Vadon. The World of Wilderness franchise is expanding considerably before the arrival of Chicken Police 2, because here is the new branch called Moses & Plato – Last Train to Clawville, which The Wild Gentlemen brings under the roof together with the Indonesian Toge (Coffee Talk).

Animal instincts, a ticking clock and a fantastic atmosphere shine through in the first trailer, which brings Moses’ excellent cat character and Plato’s companion Manuel Palladias into the limelight.

The game’s Steam page is worth visiting not only for the wishlist, but also for the great screenshots.

The game’s release date is still to be announced. But in the meantime, let’s see what the game’s data sheet says.

A story-oriented adventure game with a mix of point & click and visual novel elements. You are Moses and Plato, two eccentric detectives who become involved in a particularly wild case aboard the luxury train, the Clawville Express. The ambassador, whom you are supposed to protect, is murdered, and you are the prime suspect!

Be the most cunning fox detective as you race against time and a bloodthirsty killer. Time flies as you sniff out clues, eavesdrop on conversations and interrogate suspects. Can you solve the case before the train reaches the last station? If not, a war could even break out between the two biggest power players in the Wildlands!