The Chief Executive’s Policy Team approved nine studies on the Greater Bay Area in seven years, spending nearly NT$33.72 million in public funds.

#Chief #Executives #Policy #Team #approved #studies #Greater #Bay #Area #years #spending #NT33.72 #million #public #funds

The Greater Bay Area includes eleven cities with a total area of ​​56,000 square kilometers.

The Chief Executive’s Policy Group announced today (29th) the approval results of this year’s “Strategic Public Policy Research Funding Scheme” funding applications. The two approved studies were respectively themed on the Greater Bay Area and hydrogen energy applications, involving a total funding of approximately NT$7.05 million. Looking back over the past seven years, nine Greater Bay Area-related research projects have been funded, involving nearly $33.72 million in public funds, accounting for nearly half of the total funding.

The “Strategic Public Policy Research Funding Scheme” is a funding scheme established by the government to support higher education institutions and think tanks to carry out evidence-based local public policy research. The scheme aims to support longer-term strategic issues that are consistent with the government’s selection. and public policy research in the field of research, build the research capabilities of relevant institutions and promote collaboration between institutions or think tanks.

PolyU receives nearly $4 million to study construction industry in Greater Bay Area

In the latest year, two studies were approved under the scheme, including the “Cross-regional Cooperation Strategy and Policy Framework for the Construction Industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” applied by the Polytechnic University, and the “Strengthening of the Transport Sector” applied by Civic Exchange Policy Research “Hydrogen Energy Development: Comprehensive Construction of Gray to Green Hydrogen Energy and Actively Connect with Mainland Hydrogen Energy Development” received funding of approximately NT$3.966 million and NT$3.082 million respectively.

Looking back from 2016 to the present, a total of 19 studies have been approved under the plan, involving approximately $68.4 million in funding. Among them, nine research topics are related to the Greater Bay Area, involving nearly $33.72 million in public funds. Relevant research projects include “Promoting the use of cross-border medical services by Hong Kong residents in the Greater Bay Area”, “Enhancing the supply chain of modular construction methods in the Greater Bay Area”, “The system for the construction of Hong Kong’s green financial center in the light of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” Analysis” and so on.

[Greater Bay Area-related projects approved under the 2016-2024 Strategic Public Policy Research Funding Scheme]

year

Institutions/Think Tanks

project name

Total funding amount (HK$)

2017-18

HKU

Research on the policy framework of antimicrobial resistance in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau)

3,500,000.00

2017-18

HKU

Looking for a new economic cooperation model between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area

3,500,000.00

2018-19

CUHK

Intentions, experiences and integration of Hong Kong residents to live and work in mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

3,706,000.00

2018-19

HKUST

Accelerating the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Science and Technology Innovation Center: How to play the role of Hong Kong’s public research universities

4,374,000.00

2018-19

HKU

Promoting the sharing of construction waste materials in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

2,902,000.00

2019-20

HKUST

Institutional analysis and policy design for the construction of Hong Kong’s green financial center in the context of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

3,732,716.00

2019-20

HKU

A strategic public policy study on enhancing the supply chain of modular integrated construction in the Greater Bay Area to promote the development of Hong Kong

4,125,050.00

2021-22

HKU

Promoting cross-border medical service utilization and cross-border mobility among Hong Kong residents in the Greater Bay Area: short-term priority strategies and long-term policy framework

3,910,052.90

2023-24

PolyU

Cross-regional cooperation strategy and policy framework for the construction industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

3,966,350.00

total

33,716,168.90

Source: Chief Executive’s Policy Team