The child who drowned with a piece of apple at an unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea died

#child #drowned #piece #apple #unauthorized #kindergarten #Oradea #died

A one and a half year old child died on Tuesday afternoon, after choking on a piece of apple at an unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea. He was in critical condition at the hospital last week, writes bihoreanul.ro.

“Unfortunately, the patient died before 4 p.m. We tried to resuscitate him, but he could no longer be saved,” Dr. Florina Berte, ATI primary physician, from the Oradea County Hospital, in the building on Corneliu Coposu street.

“At 15.55 the death was declared”, declared Lisa Crăiuț, the spokeswoman of the hospital unit.

The facility was closed on Friday. Several parents said they would no longer take their children to that kindergarten.

Following the incident at the clandestine kindergarten in Oradea, an investigation was opened. The school unit is not in the school network of the Bihor County School Inspectorate, that is, it operates without authorization.

Read also

“This entity is not found in the school network of educational units in Bihor county, being neither accredited nor authorized. I recommend parents to consult this list on our institution’s website, to know the accredited units, both public and private”, said Chief Inspector Horea Abrudan, according to the quoted source.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 2024-01-23 20:51

Also Read:  Taghazout Bay presents its premium residential offer at SMAP Immo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Red Sea Crisis Claims New Victims: Malaysia
Red Sea Crisis Claims New Victims: Malaysia
Posted on
Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness
Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness
Posted on
Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye
Gaia Sky: a computer planetarium not only for the pleasure of the eye
Posted on
Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at
Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News