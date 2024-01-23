The child who drowned with a piece of apple at an unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea died

#child #drowned #piece #apple #unauthorized #kindergarten #Oradea #died

A one and a half year old child died on Tuesday afternoon, after choking on a piece of apple at an unauthorized kindergarten in Oradea. He was in critical condition at the hospital last week, writes bihoreanul.ro.

“Unfortunately, the patient died before 4 p.m. We tried to resuscitate him, but he could no longer be saved,” Dr. Florina Berte, ATI primary physician, from the Oradea County Hospital, in the building on Corneliu Coposu street.

“At 15.55 the death was declared”, declared Lisa Crăiuț, the spokeswoman of the hospital unit.

The facility was closed on Friday. Several parents said they would no longer take their children to that kindergarten.

Following the incident at the clandestine kindergarten in Oradea, an investigation was opened. The school unit is not in the school network of the Bihor County School Inspectorate, that is, it operates without authorization.

“This entity is not found in the school network of educational units in Bihor county, being neither accredited nor authorized. I recommend parents to consult this list on our institution’s website, to know the accredited units, both public and private”, said Chief Inspector Horea Abrudan, according to the quoted source.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 2024-01-23 20:51