The children at the Sis home are kept locked in among dirt and dried vomit

Powerful JO criticism against Sis: The question is whether it is legal

Published 2024-01-13 06.22

Severely disabled children are kept locked in among dirt and dried vomit.

According to JO, the State Board of Institutions (Sis) has “invented” a new form of care – with serious shortcomings.

An employee is now in custody on suspicion of aggravated rape against one of the girls at the institution.

The Ombudsman for Justice (JO) directs serious criticism at the State Board of Institutions (Sis) and the Rebecka home on Färingsö, where disabled children have been placed in a questionable form of care, under less than suitable conditions.

An employee at the institution is in custody on suspicion of aggravated rape against a youth.

The JO report reveals that the care is inadequate, the premises are dirty, and the children spend a long time isolated from other children, raising questions about the legal support for Si’s method.

After an unannounced inspection, JO directs serious criticism at the Sis home Rebecka on Färingsö, which Aftonbladet previously reviewed. In the inspection report from December, JO reviews how Sis complies with the UN convention against torture and other inhumane treatment.

The most serious criticism is directed at a new form of care created by Sis, which they call specially reinforced wards.

– Without further ado, they have invented a form of care that is based on coercion and it is a bit unreflective why it needs to be that way. I question whether you have legal support to design this form of care, says JO Thomas Norling.

Even when the children are locked up, it is clear that they will be isolated from other children for the duration of their care, in many cases over a year. At the institution, they are placed alone in what JO describes as “a small room with a bed and a small living room”. Staff take turns being in there with the children, in an environment which, according to the inspection, is dirty and “judged to be potentially disease-causing”.

The youngest child is only 14 years old.

– And it is important to remember that it is not about criminals or abusive children and young people. It is young people with disabilities who, when they become adults, are judged to have the right to support and service from society, says JO Thomas Norling.

“More like storage”

The fact that the children are taken into compulsory care is due to previous housing situations not working, due to self-harming behavior and acting out behaviour. The municipalities have nowhere else to place them.

expand-left

full screen When the JO did an unannounced inspection, one of the children’s sinks looked like this, with what the JO judged could be dried vomit. Photo: The Ombudsman for Justice

Aftonbladet has been in contact with two girls who were placed in the department in question. One of them says:

“There was no care at all. You just sat locked in with the anxiety and nothing to do. Otherwise, I tend to move a lot because of my ADHD”

The other writes:

“There are many good staff who care and can help and comfort you when you are sad. Wouldn’t say you get that much care, is more like storage.”

The activity the children are entitled to is one lesson per day, alone in a school building. Several children wish for another lesson but, according to Sis, it cannot be carried out due to a lack of staff.

At JO’s inspection, 20 percent of the positions were vacant. As salaries are higher at, for example, HVB homes or within the region, it is difficult to get hold of the right people to hire. The staff shortage, in turn, means that the children do not get the opportunity to move around and do activities to the extent they would need. The activity that can most often be carried out is for the children to go on a car excursion, without leaving the car.

A place in the department costs SEK 14,950 – per day.

expand-left

full screen The locked children have, in addition to a small bedroom, a small living room, with a TV behind armored glass. The window has a frosted cover that makes it impossible to see out. Photo: The Ombudsman for Justice

Suspect of aggravated rape

The care the children receive does not include treatment by a psychologist. According to the institution, all children are allowed to see a psychologist upon enrolment, and after that the staff receives supervision. One of the girls that Aftonbladet has been in contact with calls Sis a “fostering institution” and says that some days were very busy when “bad staff” came in.

An employee at the institution has been in custody since December on suspicion of, among other things, aggravated rape against one of the placed young people in the fall of 2023. It is unknown if he has worked in the new form of care. The young woman who made the police report must have been between 15 and 20 years old, according to prosecutor Tomas Engman.

– The picture of what happened has become clear and the preliminary investigation continues.

Head of department David Söderman says that the employee is out of work with pay pending the results of the investigation.

– And of course we support the youth who have directed the accusation against staff. We have also supported all staff in the department, who have been offered crisis support.

expand-left

full screen The children have a small bedroom with room for a bed, a bookshelf and a desk. Photo: The Ombudsman for Justice

Regarding JO’s criticism of the department, Söderman says that he agrees with some of it, but wishes they had had the chance to tell more about the care they provide.

JO expresses it as if you have “invented” a form of care with unclear legal anchoring. How do you view that criticism?

– We see that we follow the law. We review all decisions according to the guidelines we have. After all, this is a youth group that does not function at all within traditional institutional care or together with others. We have created a care where we add much more resources.

Söderman emphasizes that locking the children in their living spaces means that they do not need to be locked as often in so-called separation rooms, which they see as progress.

JO criticizes sanitary deficiencies. How are you going to fix it?

– We clean the young people’s rooms twice a week, but it is very difficult. These young people are not normal functioning young people. They have a very high need for care and are not able to do this in a good way. Staff must be involved.

Is it up to the young people to keep clean?

– No, it is up to the staff, of course. We try to get the young people involved in the cleaning. Cleaning together is like social skills training. But we see that it doesn’t really work, and that’s why we’ve chosen to try to hire a janitor.

According to JO Thomas Norling, there is much in the current criticism that he made earlier. He pointed out already in 2017 that the premises at Rebecka are substandard.

– I have been a JO for almost six years and I work a lot with Sis. I have had to repeat most of what I have performed, and I will continue to do so as well.

FACT

Specially Reinforced Wards (SFA)

The care is aimed at young people with autism spectrum conditions and/or intellectual disability with other psychiatric co-morbidity.

It is the social service that applies for a place for the children at SFA.

The placed children live separately from each other in specially designed premises where staffing is greatly increased.

A stated goal is to reduce separations and care breakdowns.

The inmates are cared for for a long time in the ward, often for over a year.

Source: The Norwegian Institutions Board and the Ombudsman for Justice.

