»The children think that we go into the basement to play«

Russia’s winter terror against Ukraine has begun. Generators save the operations of hospitals and social institutions. Critical infrastructure is better protected than last year. A report from the Kiev area.

The girl raises both arms up, just like the cartoon character on the screen does. Then the child imitates the movements of the figure with his hands. Exercise therapy in the rehabilitation center for children in the city of Brovary, east of Kiev. In another room, several small children sit around a table and playfully improve their fine motor skills together with teachers. In a hall, a group dances exuberantly to melodic pop songs. A total of 265 children and young people are cared for in the center. They are young people with mental and physical disabilities. Many patients require an assistant or a wheelchair.

The work of the rehabilitation center would not be possible without electricity. Normally not a big deal: the electricity comes from the socket after all. But in a country plagued by Russian drone and missile attacks, running a modern therapy facility in wartime is a challenge.

Director Natalia Serdjuk, a bright woman with long brown hair, still remembers the situation a year ago. Opening hours were greatly reduced due to the power outages. “Last winter we could only look after the children when it was light enough,” she says. If the elevator failed due to blackouts, transporting children to other floors of the multi-story building was also inconvenient. The facility is better prepared for this winter. The director’s pride is in the garden: a generator donated by the Red Cross. “We are prepared for winter,” she says. “Our center will be fully functional.”