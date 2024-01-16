The Chinese cell phone with 4 rear cameras and 5330 mAh battery that seeks to dethrone Apple and Samsung

#Chinese #cell #phone #rear #cameras #mAh #battery #seeks #dethrone #Apple #Samsung

A new Chinese cell phone has arrived on the technology market that could become one of the best sellers of the year. Check its features HERE.

Honor presented an interesting cell phone to surpass the big brands. | Photo: Honor.

Several years, Samsung y Apple They lead the technology market with innovative cell phones that they launch year after year. Despite this, well-known brands that have presented interesting devices are ‘threatened’ with a recent device that has a 5330 mAh battery. Which one are we talking about?

Its about Honor X7a which stands out in the market for being a quality product with a lower price unlike other mobile devices from important brands. Its 6.74-inch screen with HD resolution (1600×720 pixels) can be highlighted, which offers a great visual experience. What are its other features? Check the following lines.

Honor X7a Features

The smartphone of Honora Chinese brand, is distinguished by incorporating a processor Mediatek Helio G37. It has a memory RAM 6GB, expandable up to 8GB via memory RAM virtualand an internal storage of 128 GB, expandable using a microSD card.

The cell phone offers 42 hours of browsing on the main digital platforms or 29 hours of music streaming because it has a powerful 5330 mAh battery, as reported by the company at its official launch. In addition, they indicated that it has a charging speed of only 22.5 W, a lower figure when compared to other devices.

Honor X7a camera system

He Honor X7a It offers an 8MP front camera for taking high-quality portraits, as well as four rear cameras with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angle lens that allows you to capture large landscapes, a 2MP macro lens for small objects and a sensor of 2MP depth.

