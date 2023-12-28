The Chinese company Xiaomi presented its first electric car

#Chinese #company #Xiaomi #presented #electric #car

Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi Corp. introduced its first electric car and announced its intention to become one of the world’s leading car manufacturers in the next 15-20 years.

A month ago, it became known that Xiaomi is forecasting a net profit in the third quarter (July-September) 2023, which is the first time in six months (18 months).

The weekly profit for the specified period of the world’s third-largest smartphone maker by retained earnings amounted to 4.869 billion yuan (675.3 million dollars), compared to a net loss of 1.474 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2022, he said in a statement the company then.

And Xiaomi’s five-seater sedan, called SU7 (Speed ​​​​Ultra) has a range of up to 800 kilometers on a single charge of the battery and will be able to reach speeds of up to 265 kilometers per hour, announced the boss of Xiaomi Lei Jun, who presented the car in Beijing yesterday, “Finmarket” reported now.

The batteries for the SU7 will be manufactured by Chinese market leaders in the sector Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and BYD Co.

“Xiaomi’s goal is to produce a dream carwhich is as good as Porsche and Tesla,” commented Lei Jun.

The world’s third-largest smartphone sales company increased its revenue for the first time in 18 months

What are the profitable segments of the company

The company Xiaomi announced its plans to launch an electric vehicle in 2021 for the first time, but since then the regulatory situation in China, as well as the level of competition in the market, have changed significantly.

Beijing restricts the issuance of car manufacturing permits to new market entrants, so Xiaomi has to cooperate with the state-owned Beijing Automotive Group Co., which will handle the production.

The government’s provision of a 60,000 yuan ($8,440) subsidy to electric vehicle buyers ended at the end of 2022. At the same time, many new models from dozens of Chinese brands have hit the market.

Xiaomi has not yet announced the price at which it plans to sell the SU7. Since the beginning of this year, the company’s market capitalization has grown by 49%.

In the second largest country in the world, from 2035 only electric cars and hybrids will be sold

Prices of cars with gasoline, diesel and electric engines are expected to level off within 10 years