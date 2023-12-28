The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here

#Chinese #dragon #landed #doesnt #scary

In the last few decades, China has had the biggest growth story: the Asian economy, which was still extremely backward in the 70s, has now become the second largest economy in the world, rapidly approaching the number one, the United States. With economic growth, the country’s geopolitical aspirations have become more and more ambitious, so much so that today analysts are rightly talking about a world divided into two parts.

Even in the 2000s, China often grew above 10% per year, while the developed world produced growth rates of 2-3%. Seeing the differences in growth rates, the only question was when China would become the world’s largest economy. From the Chinese point of view, the most optimistic estimates before the coronavirus crisis said that this could happen even in the decade of 2020.

In 2023, however, the economists’ opinion about China changed radically: they no longer see high growth, and the USA’s overtaking has been pushed back quite a bit.