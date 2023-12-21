The Chinese spacecraft launched six mysterious objects that emit signals into Earth’s orbit – VTM.cz

#Chinese #spacecraft #launched #mysterious #objects #emit #signals #Earths #orbit #VTM.cz

China’s secretive Shenlong spacecraft launched six objects that emit different types of signals into Earth orbit during its third mission. This was pointed out by amateur astronomer Scott Tilley.

All six mysterious devices are already being tracked by the US Space Force and have been assigned the working names “OBJECT A through F” by the US Department of Defense. At least one of them seems to be accompanying Shen-lung.

According to Tilley’s analysis, his broadcast is reminiscent of “an earlier ‘wingman’ broadcast of the Chinese spacecraft in the sense that the signal is modulated with a limited amount of data.”

“OBJECT B then appears to be the spacecraft itself, with OBJECT A and B traveling in a similar orbit and relatively close to each other,” added Tiley.

The pair D and E then transmits only “placeholder” type signals, without any accompanying data. There is some chance that A, D, and E could make several close approaches over time.

Of course, we can only speculate at the moment about what exact tasks these objects are supposed to perform in space. In theory, it could be satellites, service modules, etc.