The Chinese spacecraft launched six mysterious objects that emit signals into Earth’s orbit – VTM.cz

#Chinese #spacecraft #launched #mysterious #objects #emit #signals #Earths #orbit #VTM.cz

China’s secretive Shenlong spacecraft launched six objects that emit different types of signals into Earth orbit during its third mission. This was pointed out by amateur astronomer Scott Tilley.

All six mysterious devices are already being tracked by the US Space Force and have been assigned the working names “OBJECT A through F” by the US Department of Defense. At least one of them seems to be accompanying Shen-lung.

According to Tilley’s analysis, his broadcast is reminiscent of “an earlier ‘wingman’ broadcast of the Chinese spacecraft in the sense that the signal is modulated with a limited amount of data.”

“OBJECT B then appears to be the spacecraft itself, with OBJECT A and B traveling in a similar orbit and relatively close to each other,” added Tiley.

The pair D and E then transmits only “placeholder” type signals, without any accompanying data. There is some chance that A, D, and E could make several close approaches over time.

Of course, we can only speculate at the moment about what exact tasks these objects are supposed to perform in space. In theory, it could be satellites, service modules, etc.

Also Read:  Meter-wide playing fun - Review - Tweakers

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources
Decision for the first time in the Church: what is forbidden to do in the place of worship / Recommendations for those who attend services (DOCUMENT) – News on sources
Posted on
Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting
Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting
Posted on
When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.
When used with turmeric, it literally fires up the immune system! Those who use those two spices will not get sick even if they lie in the snow.
Posted on
Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News
Trial in Basel – Basel pigeon fancier killed falcons with poison – News
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News