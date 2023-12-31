The Chinese “White House” is larger and more elegant than its American namesake

#Chinese #White #House #larger #elegant #American #namesake

Since a video of the villa leaked online a few years ago, a series of fictions about the building complex have spread; for example, it is also privately owned.

The so-called “Chinese White House” is located in one of the most elegant neighborhoods of a small town called Guiyang, in China’s Guizhou province, which years ago was one of the poorest, but today it can claim rapid development. Since its construction, the complex – in front of which a gigantic artificial lake has even been created – has been a kind of classic tourist magnet that attracts visitors not only from the country, but from all over the world.

Since a video of the huge luxury building built in European style appeared on the Internet a few years ago, many untruths about the “White House” have come to light. So, for example, it was built by a Chinese billionaire, a certain Xiao Chunhong, for 370 million dollars. Or that the building is guarded day and night by guards who never let anyone near it.

The reality, however, is that the Guiyang White House is not a private estate, but a newly built hotel complex named Guiyang Art Center Hotel, operated by Accor Hospitality Group. It opened its doors to guests in 2022, and in addition to boasting 12 floors, it pampers guests with numerous rosewood covered elevators and many other similar luxuries.