The Chinese woman who was poisoned under mysterious circumstances at her university in 1994 has died

The Chinese Chu Ling, who was poisoned in 1994 at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, died at the age of fifty. The woman had been living in a physically and mentally degraded state for decades, and it was never revealed who caused her death. At the same time, he was one of the first patients to be cured using telemedicine.

In 1994, Chu Ling was a sophomore chemistry major and an acclaimed musician at Tsinghua University when he began experiencing stomach pain and severe hair loss. He was treated at Tungzhen Hospital and appeared to have recovered from his mysterious illness and returned to university. A few months later, in March 1995, his symptoms reappeared and his condition worsened. Half of his face was paralyzed, he had pain in his legs, he could not move his muscles that move his eyes and he was no longer able to breathe on his own.

A doctor in Beijing was reminded of a case in the 1960s by the symptoms and suggested that the woman had thallium poisoning. However, the university said that during her studies, Chu Ling was not allowed to come into contact with the soft metal, which is also used to kill rats and insects. After that, the woman’s doctors ruled out poisoning and diagnosed Guillain-Barré syndrome, which involves progressive paralysis, as her illness.

Chu Ling suffered for months and fell into a coma before it was discovered that she had been poisoned. The diagnosis was largely due to his friends and the Internet, which was still in its infancy at the time. Peking University students sent their SOS letter to several online groups, in which they described the woman’s symptoms, and awaited responses. Of the more than 1,500 responses received, about a third were about thallium poisoning. The diagnosis turned out to be correct, and the case is also considered a milestone in the field of online remote diagnostics. Chu Ling’s body was found to have 10,000 times the normal thallium level.

The antidote to thallium poisoning is an iron-cyanide dye known as Prussian blue, which Chu Ling received. The antidote came too late, and although she was able to breathe on her own again, her mental capacities were reduced to the level of a six-year-old child, her vision was severely impaired and she was almost completely paralyzed.

Researchers later tried to reconstruct what might have happened from the girl’s hair. According to the results presented in 2018, Chu Ling may have been poisoned for roughly four months, with increasing frequency and doses in the spring of 1995, and even lead entered his body.

The police began to investigate, but the case never reached the point of indictment. It was also only announced in 2006 that their suspicions were based on who might have been the poisoner. The clues led to Chu Ling’s roommate, Sun Wei. The suspicion was based on the fact that he was the only one in the girl’s environment who had legal access to compounds containing thallium. Sun Vej denied that he had anything to do with the poisoning, but the fact that he was not prosecuted in the end was attributed to his influential family, according to many. His grandfather was a high-ranking leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

Due to the fact that the case has not been closed and the rumors, Chu’s poisoning case still arouses intense interest in China, and many people feel that the judicial system, which was supposedly influenced, has failed.

The news of his death was published by his former university on the most popular social networking site in China, Weibo, and generated more than four hundred million views. Many sympathetic and mourning messages were also received as a reaction.

“The main reason Chu’s case evokes public anger and sympathy is that many people in China see themselves in it: they have suffered some kind of injustice, but the authorities never conduct a fair, independent or transparent investigation,” said CNN- to Yaqiu Wang, director of China research at the Washington-based non-profit organization Freedom House.