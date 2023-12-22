The Christmas sale has started on Steam

#Christmas #sale #started #Steam

It was launched on the website of the Steam digital store traditional Christmas sale. Through the video attached above, Valve is enticing countless discounted games, including older titles as well as titles released this year. In addition to the discount event, it is also worth paying attention to the continued voting in the Steam Awards poll, in which you can choose the best gaming achievements of the current year until January 2.

For example, you can find the following games at a discount:

Baldur’s Gate 3 for 54 eur

The Last of Us Part I za 40,19 eur

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin za 36 eur

Resident Evil 4 Remake za 30 eur

Forza Horizon 5 for 30 euros

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord za 30 eur

EA Sports FC 24 for 28 euros

Ghostrunner 2 for 28 euros

System Shock Remake za 26 eur

God of War (2018) Sat 25 euros

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection za 25 eur

The Talos Principle 2 za 23,19 eur

A Plague Tale: Requiem za 22,49 eur

Red Dead Redemption 2 za 19,79 eur

NieR:Automata for 17 euros

Far Cry 6 for 15 euros

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy za 15 eur

Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition za 14 eur

Insurgency: Sandstorm za 9,89 eur

Monster Hunter: World for 9.89 euros

Mass Effect Legendary Edition za 6 eur

The Sinking City za 4 eura

Black Mesa for 3 euros

Just Cause 3 for 3 euros

The Christmas Sale will run on Steam until January 4th (7:00 PM).