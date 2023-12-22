The Christmas sale has started on Steam

It was launched on the website of the Steam digital store traditional Christmas sale. Through the video attached above, Valve is enticing countless discounted games, including older titles as well as titles released this year. In addition to the discount event, it is also worth paying attention to the continued voting in the Steam Awards poll, in which you can choose the best gaming achievements of the current year until January 2.

For example, you can find the following games at a discount:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 for 54 eur
  • The Last of Us Part I za 40,19 eur
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin za 36 eur
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake za 30 eur
  • Forza Horizon 5 for 30 euros
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord za 30 eur
  • EA Sports FC 24 for 28 euros
  • Ghostrunner 2 for 28 euros
  • System Shock Remake za 26 eur
  • God of War (2018) Sat 25 euros
  • Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection za 25 eur
  • The Talos Principle 2 za 23,19 eur
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem za 22,49 eur
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 za 19,79 eur
  • NieR:Automata for 17 euros
  • Far Cry 6 for 15 euros
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy za 15 eur
  • Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition za 14 eur
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm za 9,89 eur
  • Monster Hunter: World for 9.89 euros
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition za 6 eur
  • The Sinking City za 4 eura
  • Black Mesa for 3 euros
  • Just Cause 3 for 3 euros

The Christmas Sale will run on Steam until January 4th (7:00 PM).

