The circumstances involved in the “godgirl” case of Junior College Sansheng’s neck-cutting case may lead to the police planning to apply for a search ticket again – Society – Zhongshi News Network

The circumstances involved in the “godgirl” case of National Sansheng’s neck-cutting case are likely to increase, and the police plan to apply for a search ticket again. (China Times Database)

The case of a junior high school student in New Taipei City who was stabbed to death by a male classmate has attracted great attention from the society. The male student who committed the crime has been detained and the “godgirl” has been held accountable. The New Taipei City Police believed that there was an urgent need to investigate the instigation involved by the godmother, and requested the New Taipei District Court to issue a search ticket and a companion letter, but both were rejected. Yesterday, the police summoned the “ganny sister” to the police station to make a transcript and planned to file a lawsuit again. Please search for tickets and collect evidence on the mobile phone and communication software used by the godgirl to preserve the evidence. The circumstances and crimes involved in the case may increase.

Yesterday (4th) afternoon, “Ganmei”, accompanied by a lawyer, went to the branch to make a transcript. After the transcript was completed, she quickly left. The police stated that it is inconvenient to explain the subsequent investigation to the public.

It is understood that the police will apply for a search ticket again because they believe that there are still some clarifications about the girl’s involvement in the case, so they plan to apply for a search ticket again.

Some media reported that the girl used her mobile phone to ask for evidence from her classmates who witnessed the incident. In response, the police applied to the Juvenile Court of the New Taipei District Court for accomplice letters and search tickets, but both were rejected, raising questions about their inaction. After accepting a case, the juvenile court actively and prudently proceeds, and does not do nothing. In addition, in accordance with relevant regulations, the juvenile court will also protect and take care of the victim’s family. However, according to the law, the investigation of juvenile incidents is not open to the public. The New Taipei Court has difficulty in explaining the investigation matters and progress. In addition, the juvenile court will not comment on the decisions of specific cases in accordance with the spirit of judicial independence.

