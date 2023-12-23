The citizens of Bucharest, hit by a new increase in residential parking rates, in 2024. How much will the parking space cost

#citizens #Bucharest #hit #increase #residential #parking #rates #parking #space #cost

Starting from January 1, 2024, Bucharest residents will pay higher rates for residential parking, according to the decision taken by the Capital City Hall. Prices will increase significantly depending on the area where the parking space is located.

Parking spaces in Bucharest PHOTO Inquam/ George Călin

Increases of more than 13%

In accordance with the Decision of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest (HCGMB) no. 108 of 27.04.2023, Bucharest residents will be subject to an increase between 13.67% and 13.83%, depending on the area of ​​residence. Thus, the tariffs for the year 2024 will look like this:

ZONE A: 683 lei;

ZONE B: 569 crowns;

ZONE C: 455 lei;

ZONE D: 341 lei.

Compared to the rates paid in 2023, the increases are 13.67% for ZONE A, 13.75% for ZONE B, 13.8% for ZONE C and 13.83% for ZONE D. Basically, Bucharest residents will feel a pressure increased financial support to retain the right to use residence parking lots.

This year, residents paid the following rates:

ZONE A: 600 lei;

ZONE B: 500 crowns;

ZONE C: 400 lei;

ZONE D: 300 lei.

This significant increase in rates comes in a context where the Sector Town Halls have drawn attention to the need to pay all debts to the local budget by December 31, 2023, in order to remain in possession of the residence parking permit. Exceptions are made by persons with disabilities according to art. 65, para. (5) of Law 448/2006, which are exempt from paying the tax.