The citizens of Bucharest, hit by a new increase in residential parking rates, in 2024. How much will the parking space cost

#citizens #Bucharest #hit #increase #residential #parking #rates #parking #space #cost

Starting from January 1, 2024, Bucharest residents will pay higher rates for residential parking, according to the decision taken by the Capital City Hall. Prices will increase significantly depending on the area where the parking space is located.

Parking spaces in Bucharest PHOTO Inquam/ George Călin

Increases of more than 13%

In accordance with the Decision of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest (HCGMB) no. 108 of 27.04.2023, Bucharest residents will be subject to an increase between 13.67% and 13.83%, depending on the area of ​​residence. Thus, the tariffs for the year 2024 will look like this:

ZONE A: 683 lei;

ZONE B: 569 crowns;

ZONE C: 455 lei;

ZONE D: 341 lei.

Compared to the rates paid in 2023, the increases are 13.67% for ZONE A, 13.75% for ZONE B, 13.8% for ZONE C and 13.83% for ZONE D. Basically, Bucharest residents will feel a pressure increased financial support to retain the right to use residence parking lots.

This year, residents paid the following rates:

ZONE A: 600 lei;

ZONE B: 500 crowns;

ZONE C: 400 lei;

ZONE D: 300 lei.

This significant increase in rates comes in a context where the Sector Town Halls have drawn attention to the need to pay all debts to the local budget by December 31, 2023, in order to remain in possession of the residence parking permit. Exceptions are made by persons with disabilities according to art. 65, para. (5) of Law 448/2006, which are exempt from paying the tax.

Also Read:  Very rich family from Ambacht briefly penniless for TV program: 'It's shocking to us that you live like this' | Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf
Valais: a man accidentally kills a dog instead of a wolf
Posted on
Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip
Israel Prepares to End Military Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip
Posted on
At the request of many families. VW will make this change
At the request of many families. VW will make this change
Posted on
NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface
NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News