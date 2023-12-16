The City Hall of Sector 3 wants to give 5 million lei for the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation / What will the money be used for, according to the Church

#City #Hall #Sector #give #million #lei #Cathedral #Salvation #Nation #money #Church

The District 3 City Hall wants to give 5 million lei for the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation, according to a draft decision on the agenda of the District 3 Local Council meeting on December 19.

The Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation Photo: Vlad Barza / HotNews.ro

“The allocation from the local budget of Sector 3 of the sum of 5,000,000 lei to the Romanian Patriarchate, for the objective of the National Cathedral, located in Calea 13 Septembrie no. 4-60, Sector 5, Bucharest in order to carry out the painting works at the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation”, it is stated in the draft decision initiated by the mayor Robert Negoiță.

The Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation Architectural Ensemble represents a symbol of the two thousand years of Christian faith on Romanian soil, it is also shown in the approval report signed by the mayor.

The Romanian Patriarchy requested the City Hall of Sector 3 to grant aid through address no. 337143/12.12.2023.

“For the granting of this financial support, the Romanian Patriarchate submitted the following documents: (…) Centralizer of works remaining to be performed in December 2023, as well as the detailed estimate for the works remaining to be performed, approved by the site managers.

Contract no. 477 of 25.08.2018 for the execution of painting works in the mosaic technique Catapeteasma from the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation / National Cathedral – Bucharest, with the object of the painting works consisting in the creation of murals in the mosaic technique, contract concluded with Monumental Iconic SRL.

Sales contract concluded between Angelo Orsoni Srl, Compania Unipersonale (Trend Group) and the Romanian Patriarchate for the sale of 13,775.08 kilograms of gold mosaic, 281.12 kilograms of colored gold mosaic, 46,128.00 kilograms of mosaic of other colors and 12,545.65 kilograms of marble mosaic.

Sales contract no. 02/16.01.2023, concluded between Bacci Marmi SRL and the Romanian Patriarchate-Patriarchal Administration for the sale of 25,015 kilograms of marble pieces for mosaic. ”, it is also stated in the annexes of the draft decision.

How much money did the mayors of Bucharest give for the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation

In 2020, the Sector 1 City Hall, then headed by Daniel Tudorache, gave 10 million lei for the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation. In 2017, the City Hall of Sector 1 allocated 20 million lei for the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation, and in 2018 – 10 million lei.

In 2019, the City Hall of Sector 5, then led by PSD mayor Daniel Florea, allocated 4 million lei for the Cathedral.

However, most of the money came from the Capital City Hall, during the mandate of Gabriela Firea. In 2016, 15 million lei were allocated, in 2017 – 19 million lei, in 2018 – 45 million lei, and in 2019 – one million lei.

In 2012, the Capital City Hall gave another two million euros, and in 2014 – 6 million lei.