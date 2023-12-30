The city in Romania that is being transformed with Ion Țiriac’s money! The billionaire’s huge investment of millions of euros

#city #Romania #transformed #Ion #Țiriacs #money #billionaires #huge #investment #millions #euros

The city in Romania is being transformed with the help of Ion Țiriac’s money, which will be invested by the billionaire through the foundation that bears his name.

It is known that in recent years the 84-year-old businessman has built several sports facilities in the surroundings of Bucharest, especially in Otopeni, where he financed the construction of the Olympic pool and the ice rink.

Ion Țiriac finances the construction of a sports complex in Brașov

Now, former tennis player he wants to follow the same model in his hometown, Brașov, and has already taken the first concrete steps in this regard.

right the official website of the Brașov City Hall, he will finance the construction of a sports complex in this city, which will include an ice rink. The businessman notified the local administration in this regard, which will benefit free of charge from this project when it is completed, but which will from that moment bear the costs generated by the actual operation and maintenance processes.

Currently, they are trying to identify an area on which this construction will appear, this being the last step before the actual process begins.

An ice rink is also included in the project

Considering the fact that the rink built with funding from Ion Șiriac in Otopeni it cost approximately 3.9 million euros, it is estimated that the one in Brașov would also amount to an amount around this value.

This project was initiated, in collaboration with Țiriac, obviously, by the mayor of the Municipality of Brașov, Allen Coliban, and later approved by the Brașov City Council, even if in the first phase it was rejected on the grounds that on the site considered in first phase a regional hospital should have been built at some point.

“I hope that I have clarified all the aspects related to the framework of this collaboration with the Ion Țiriac Foundation, all aspects related to the legality of the adoption of this decision. We have this memorandum adopted today, in January we will return to the City Council with a vote on a concrete formalized framework.

It will be a long-term collaboration contract, decades, that will allow us to operate this ice rink, an ice rink offered to the municipality for free. The Țiriac Foundation will buy a plot of land, invest in the construction of an ice rink, invest in the equipment of this ice rink and also in subsequent renovations.

The municipality will ensure the operational expenses necessary for the functioning and also an organizational framework for the children of Brasov, so that they have access to qualified coaches, equipment and carry out their ice sports training in an organized framework, whether we are talking about hockey or about figure skating.

What the Țiriac Foundation requested was that the destination of this ice rink be mainly for children and juniors, and we make sure that we do these things not only today, but also for decades to come”the mayor of Brașov said about this project.