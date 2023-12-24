The city in Romania where a factory is opening: Over 350 jobs will be created – News by sources

#city #Romania #factory #opening #jobs #created #News #sources

The city in Romania where a factory is opening: More than 350 jobs will be created

A company from Finland will open a new factory in Romania, generating several hundred jobs for next year.

Nokian Tires, a company from Finland, is preparing to open a new tire factory in Oradea, Bihor County, generating more than 350 jobs for next year.

This factory will be an example in the tire industry, being designed to operate with zero CO2 emissions.

Managing Director Susanna Tusa emphasizes the importance of building a strong team for this new factory.

The company is recruiting for both managers and operators for the production area, stressing that all those interested are encouraged to apply CVs.

The major investment of more than 600 million euros for this factory, also supported by considerable state aid, highlights how such projects can support the economic development of the country.

The plant will have an impressive production capacity of six million tires per year, and the first tires are expected to roll off the production line in the second half of next year, with commercial production to begin in early 2025.

Nokian Tires, based in Nokia, Finland, manufactures tires for cars, trucks, buses and heavy equipment.

Known for its winter tires, Nokian is the only tire manufacturer in the world with its own permanent winter tire testing center, according to click.ro, antena3.ro announces.